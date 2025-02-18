Call of the Wild | Critical Role Abridged | Campaign 3, Episode 41
Bells Hells travel deep into the Gloomed Jungles with the Gorgynei to seek a godly trial that may help Chetney's plight...
CAPTION STATUS: CAPTIONED BY OUR EDITORS.
"It's Thursday Night (Critical Role Theme Song)" by Peter Habib and Sam Riegel
Original Music by Omar Fadel, Hexany Audio, Ghiya Rushidat, Karam Salem, Neal Acree, and Colm R. McGuinness
"Welcome to Marquet" Art Theme by Colm McGuinness
Additional Music by Universal Production Music, Epidemic Sounds, and 5 Alarm
Character Art by Hannah Friederichs || @agarthanguide
"Annaline" art by Tyler Walpole || @tylerwalpole
"Chetney Unleashed" art by Lap Pun Cheung || @lappuncheung
"An Evening Frolic" art by Chiara Papalia "Lia" || @Iliadele
Animated Introduction by Kamille Areopagita, Kevin Areopagita, Mark Adams and Peggy Shi
Critical Role Abridged Production Credits
Producer: Kirby Winslow
Editor: Paul Foyder
Story Editor: Jen Veloso
Additional Editing and Animation: Max Schapiro
Post- Production Coordinator: Bryn Hubbard and Garrett Alvord
Supervising Editor: Will Lamborn
Assistant Editor: Kate Johnson
Re-recording Mixer: Chris Willmott
Lore Keeper: Dani Carr
Jr. Lore Keeper: Jared Deiro
Art Director: Aaron Monroy
Graphic Designer: Jordyn Torrence
Post-Production Supervisor: Tal Levitas
Head of Production: Vinnie Singh
Creative Director: Marisha Ray
1:10:29
Compulsions | Critical Role Abridged | Campaign 3, Episode 40
Bells Hells reflect upon the latest and strangest moon developments as they near the Gloomed Jungles and prepare for a potential rendezvous with the Gorgynei lycans...
1:10:14
The Momentum of Murder | Critical Role Abridged | Campaign 3, Episode 39
Bells Hells must contend with the bureaucracy of being murder suspects before they can begin their turbulent travels to southern Marquet...
1:07:12
A Dark Balance | Critical Role Abridged | Campaign 3, Episode 38
Bells Hells return to safety from the treacherous shadow realm with renewed hope to save their lost friend...CAPTION STATUS: CAPTIONED BY OUR EDITORS. The closed captions featured on this episode have been curated by our CR editors. For more information on the captioning process, check out: https://critrole.com/cr-transcript-closed-captions-updateBEACON We’re excited to bring you even MORE with a Beacon membership! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.YOUTUBE MEMBERS / TWITCH SUBSCRIBERSTwitch Subscribers and YouTube Members gain instant access to VODs of our shows, moderated live chats, and custom emojis & badges: https://www.youtube.com/criticalrole/join https://www.twitch.tv/criticalrole "It's Thursday Night (Critical Role Theme Song)" by Peter Habib and Sam RiegelOriginal Music by Omar Fadel, Hexany Audio, Ghiya Rushidat, Karam Salem, Neal Acree, and Colm R. McGuinness"Welcome to Marquet" Art Theme by Colm McGuinnessAdditional Music by Universal Production Music, Epidemic Sounds, and 5 AlarmCharacter Art by Hannah Friederichs || @agarthanguide"Pike Trickfoot" art by Jonah Baumann || @galacticjonah"Vex'ahlia de Rolo" art by Jessica Scates || @jessmightwork"Percy's Precaution" art by Katarzyna Wróbel || @kavroo1"Pate De Rolo" art by Bree Williams || @larkspurns"A Death in the Chamber" art by Lap Pun Cheung || @lappuncheungAnimated Introduction by Kamille Areopagita, Kevin Areopagita, Mark Adams and Peggy Shi Critical Role Abridged Production CreditsProducer: Kirby WinslowEditor: Paul FoyderStory Editor: Emily BlakeAdditional Editing and Animation: Max SchapiroPost- Production Coordinator: Bryn Hubbard and Garrett AlvordSupervising Editor: Will LambornAssistant Editor: Kate JohnsonRe-recording Mixer: Chris WillmottLore Keeper: Dani CarrJr. Lore Keeper: Jared DeiroArt Director: Aaron MonroyGraphic Designer: Jordyn TorrencePost-Production Supervisor: Tal LevitasHead of Production: Vinnie SinghCreative Director: Marisha RayFollow us!Website: https://www.critrole.com Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/criticalrole Shops: US: https://shop.critrole.comUK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk EU: https://shop.critrole.eu AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au CA: https://canada.critrole.com Follow Critical Role Foundation!Learn More & Donate: https://criticalrolefoundation.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/CriticalRoleFDN Facebook: https://facebook.com/CriticalRoleFDN Want games? Follow Darrington PressWebsite: https://darringtonpress.com Newsletter: https://darringtonpress.com/newsletter Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarringtonPress Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darringtonpress Check out our animated series!The Legend of Vox Machina is available now on Prime Video! Watch: https://amzn.to/3o4nBS5 #CriticalRole #BellsHells #DungeonsAndDragons
--------
1:13:50
From the Boughs | Critical Role Abridged | Campaign 3, Episode 37
Bells Hells traverse a dark and corrupted Whitestone and face twisted traumatic shadows of the past in their effort to save Laudna's soul...CAPTION STATUS: CAPTIONED BY OUR EDITORS. The closed captions featured on this episode have been curated by our CR editors. For more information on the captioning process, check out: https://critrole.com/cr-transcript-closed-captions-updateBEACON We’re excited to bring you even MORE with a Beacon membership! Start your 7-day free trial today at https://beacon.tv/join and get unparalleled access to the shows you love completely ad-free! You’ll receive NEW Beacon exclusive series, instant access to VODs & podcasts, live event pre-sales, merch discounts, & a private Discord.YOUTUBE MEMBERS / TWITCH SUBSCRIBERSTwitch Subscribers and YouTube Members gain instant access to VODs of our shows, moderated live chats, and custom emojis & badges: https://www.youtube.com/criticalrole/join https://www.twitch.tv/criticalrole "It's Thursday Night (Critical Role Theme Song)" by Peter Habib and Sam RiegelOriginal Music by Omar Fadel, Hexany Audio, Ghiya Rushidat, Karam Salem, Neal Acree, and Colm R. McGuinness"Welcome to Marquet" Art Theme by Colm McGuinnessAdditional Music by Universal Production Music, Epidemic Sounds, and 5 AlarmCharacter Art by Hannah Friederichs || @agarthanguide"Matilda" and "Laudna's Shadow Parents" Art by Natalie de Corsair || @natalie_corsair"Shadow Delilah Briarwood" art by Jacob Grimoire || @jacobgrimoire"Skeletons" art by Shaun Ellis || @shmaba"Fall of the Sun Tree" art by Lyadrielle || @LyadrielleAnimated Introduction by Kamille Areopagita, Kevin Areopagita, Mark Adams and Peggy Shi Critical Role Abridged Production CreditsProducer: Kirby WinslowEditor: Paul FoyderStory Editor: Shaun LeonardAdditional Editing and Animation: Max SchapiroPost- Production Coordinator: Bryn Hubbard and Garrett AlvordSupervising Editor: Will LambornAssistant Editor: Kate JohnsonRe-recording Mixer: Chris WillmottLore Keeper: Dani CarrJr. Lore Keeper: Jared DeiroArt Director: Aaron MonroyGraphic Designer: Jordyn TorrencePost-Production Supervisor: Tal LevitasHead of Production: Vinnie SinghCreative Director: Marisha RayFollow us!Website: https://www.critrole.com Newsletter: https://critrole.com/newsletter Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/criticalrole Twitter: https://twitter.com/criticalrole Instagram: https://instagram.com/critical_role TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@criticalrole Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/criticalrole Shops: US: https://shop.critrole.comUK: https://shop.critrole.co.uk EU: https://shop.critrole.eu AU: https://shop.critrole.com.au CA: https://canada.critrole.com Follow Critical Role Foundation!Learn More & Donate: https://criticalrolefoundation.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/CriticalRoleFDN Facebook: https://facebook.com/CriticalRoleFDN Want games? Follow Darrington PressWebsite: https://darringtonpress.com Newsletter: https://darringtonpress.com/newsletter Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarringtonPress Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darringtonpress Check out our animated series!The Legend of Vox Machina is available now on Prime Video! Watch: https://amzn.to/3o4nBS5 #CriticalRole #BellsHells #DungeonsAndDragons
All the twists and turns of an episode of Critical Role in half the time! In Critical Role Abridged, the rich tapestry of a Critical Role campaign is lovingly distilled to its most pivotal, hilarious, and poignant moments in about 60-90 minutes per episode. We start with Campaign 3: Bells Hells.