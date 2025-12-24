The Family Man
12/24/2025 | 27 mins.
While Gabe is building a life and a career away from Brazoria County, Larry is doing the same, but on the other side of the law. Join the community and learn more about the show at joincampside.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Larry Rising
12/17/2025 | 28 mins.
After Gabe leaves, his family at home splinters and Larry is left to pick up the pieces. Join the community and learn more about the show at joincampside.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Gabe's Salvation
12/10/2025 | 30 mins.
Meet Gabe and Larry Ortiz, brothers who growing up on opposite sides of the law. Join the community and learn more about the show at joincampside.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Introducing: The Brothers Ortiz
12/03/2025 | 3 mins.
The Brothers Ortiz is the story of two brothers–both successful, but in very different ways. Gabe Ortiz becomes a third-highest ranking officer in all of Texas while his younger brother Larry climbs the ranks in Puro Tango Blast, a notorious Texas Prison gang. Gabe doesn’t know all the details of his brother’s nefarious dealings, and he’s made a point not to ask, to protect their relationship. But when Larry is murdered during a home invasion in a rented beach house, Gabe has no choice but to look into what happened that night. To solve Larry’s murder, Gabe, and the whole Ortiz family, must ask each other tough questions. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Brothers Ortiz