MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow

#9: The Real Reason Your Team Feels Stuck (And How to Move Them Forward)

The Real Reason Your Team Feels Stuck (And How to Move Them Forward) It's one of the most frustrating experiences for any leader: your team isn't progressing the way you hoped. Deadlines are missed. Initiative is lacking. Team members seem stuck—spinning their wheels, underdelivering, or repeatedly asking for help. And you start to wonder, Are they just not cut out for this? But what if the real problem isn't a lack of talent or motivation… but a misalignment in how they're being led? In this game-changing episode, Eric Pfeiffer teams up with leadership strategist Dawn Neldon to unpack one of the most overlooked dynamics in organizational performance: the disconnect between a person's stage of development and the type of support they're receiving. They introduce the Development Square—a powerful, visual framework that maps out the four distinct stages every individual moves through when learning a new skill, role, or responsibility. From the early stage of Unconscious Incompetence—where someone doesn't even know what they don't know—to Conscious Incompetence, Conscious Competence, and finally, Unconscious Competence, this episode sheds light on what your people are likely thinking, feeling, and needing at each level of development. You'll learn: Why team members can look unmotivated when in reality, they're just overwhelmed How to recognize subtle cues that indicate someone is ready to be stretched—or needs more structure Why leaders often swing between micromanaging and neglecting, and how to strike the right balance What specific actions, communication styles, and expectations are most effective at each stage How to create a growth environment where people feel safe to fail, encouraged to learn, and empowered to thrive Whether you're onboarding fresh talent, coaching high-potential team members into leadership, or trying to break through a plateau with your current staff, the Development Square gives you a blueprint to lead with precision, empathy, and impact. If you want to stop guessing what your team needs and start growing them with intention, this episode will transform how you lead from day one to day 100—and beyond.