MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow

Leadership Isn't One-Size-Fits-All: How to Adapt Your Style to Develop Others It may come as a surprise, but the way most leaders show up is more habitual than intentional. They lead the way they were led. They rely on instinct, default patterns, or inherited behaviors—often without realizing it. They lean into what's comfortable, not always what's effective. But here's the reality: leadership is not one-size-fits-all—especially in today's fast-evolving, multigenerational, and values-driven workplace. If you're leading everyone the same way, chances are you're not actually leading them at all. In this transformative episode, Eric Pfeiffer sits down with Director of Content, Dawn Neldon to explore the Leadership Square—a dynamic, practical model that empowers leaders to flex their leadership style in real-time to match the development level, confidence, and competence of each individual on their team. Building off the Development Square introduced in the previous episode, this conversation moves from theory to execution, showing leaders how to move with intention—not assumption. You'll uncover the four key phases of leadership development—Direct, Coach, Support, and Delegate—and learn how staying stuck in just one mode (especially the one that feels most natural to you) can create disengagement, dependency, or frustration within your team. Dawn breaks down what each stage requires from you as a leader, how to identify where your team members are on their journey, and the micro-adjustments you can make to accelerate their growth. Through compelling examples, personal reflections, and immediately applicable tools, Eric and Dawn bring clarity to one of the most misunderstood aspects of leadership: adaptability. You'll gain insight into how effective leaders tune in to each person's unique needs, challenges, and capabilities—building trust, confidence, and ownership along the way. If you're ready to move beyond rigid leadership formulas and become the kind of leader who develops people with purpose, precision, and presence—this episode is your guide to creating a team that doesn't just execute… but evolves.