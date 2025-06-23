Powered by RND
MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow
MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow
MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow

Eric Pfeiffer
BusinessEducation
MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow
  • #12: Why Teams Drift Without Clear Expectations: The Power of the Radical Minimum Standard
    Is your team underperforming but you're not sure why? If you've ever felt like your people are capable but still missing the mark, this episode may offer the leadership lens you didn't know you needed. In this episode, host Eric Pfeiffer is joined once again by Director of Content, Dawn Neldon to explore one of the most misunderstood gaps in team performance: the gap between assumed expectations and actual clarity. The culprit? A lack of what they call the Radical Minimum Standard or RMS. What is the Radical Minimum Standard? It's a practical framework that helps leaders clearly define not only what they expect from their teams but how they expect it to be done. Whether it's behavior, communication, performance, or culture, RMS becomes the shared language that turns ambiguity into alignment and confusion into consistency. 📉 Here's the hard truth: According to a McKinsey study, only 50% of employees know what's expected of them at work. That means half your team may be guessing—no matter how many meetings or memos you've sent.   In this episode, Eric and Dawn reveal: 🔍 Why most team issues are not effort problems—they're clarity problems 🧭 How RMS helps teams define the "non-negotiables" for culture and performance 💬 The dangerous myth that "I've said it once" is the same as alignment 🛠️ How to implement RMS into your leadership rhythms and team conversations If you're a CEO, manager, coach, or team lead who wants to build a culture of accountability without micromanagement—this episode is your roadmap.   You'll walk away with tools to: Eliminate leadership ambiguity Create a culture of ownership Define what excellence looks like before problems arise 🎯 Don't leave expectations to chance. Define them with purpose.
    40:41
  • #11: Why Success Feels Empty Without These 5 Forms of Capital
    Is it possible to have success and still feel like something's missing? If you've ever hit a milestone and felt more empty than accomplished… this episode will strike a chord. In this episode, host Eric Pfeiffer takes us deep into a transformational conversation about the 5 Capitals—a framework that redefines what real success looks like. Drawing from leadership coaching, personal development, and spiritual alignment, Eric unpacks why so many high-performers feel out of sync, even when everything on paper looks perfect.   What are the 5 Capitals? They're not just financial. Eric explores five critical areas of life and leadership: Spiritual Capital: Your core values and sense of purpose Relational Capital: The quality of your connections Physical Capital: Your energy and health Intellectual Capital: Knowledge, wisdom, and applied learning Financial Capital: Your income, assets, and ability to create wealth Most leaders focus almost entirely on financial capital—often at the expense of the others. But as Eric shares, true fulfillment comes from investing across all five, creating alignment between your actions and your identity.   📊 Here's a stat to think about: According to a 2023 report by Gallup, only 23% of employees worldwide are thriving in overall well-being, despite rising global income levels. The takeaway? More money doesn't mean more meaning. 🎯 In this episode, you'll learn: Why burnout is often a symptom of capital imbalance How to self-assess your current investment in each capital What it means to lead from alignment, not exhaustion A mindset shift that reframes productivity and purpose Whether you're an executive, entrepreneur, or emerging leader, this episode is a masterclass in redefining success from the inside out. If you're ready to stop sacrificing meaning for metrics, this conversation will equip you with a new lens and a better strategy.
    39:04
  • #10: The Productivity Pendulum: Why Most Leaders Swing Between Chaos and Clarity
    Are you caught in the constant swing between hustle and exhaustion? You're not alone. In this episode we will discuss The Productivity Pendulum, host Eric Pfeiffer—leadership coach, speaker, and author dives into one of the most overlooked cycles plaguing today's leaders: the trap of unsustainable productivity. We live in a world that celebrates burnout as a badge of honor. But what if the real power isn't in doing more but in aligning with your natural rhythm? In this powerful solo episode, Eric unpacks: Why the modern leader's productivity model is broken The hidden pendulum that swings between overdrive and shutdown How to break free from performance-based worth The difference between momentum and motion Practical steps to rebuild your rhythm without losing your results Through raw storytelling, practical frameworks, and hard-won wisdom, Eric challenges the glorification of constant busyness and invites you into a more sustainable, soul-aligned way of showing up as a leader. Whether you're leading a business, a team, or yourself—this episode is your invitation to pause, reset, and rethink what productivity really means. You'll walk away with a deeper understanding of how to lead from a place of clarity and capacity, rather than chaos and compulsion. If you've ever thought, "I'm doing everything right but I still feel behind," this is for you. 🎯 This episode is packed with actionable insights for executives, entrepreneurs, high performers, and anyone navigating high-stakes leadership in today's fast-paced world.
    41:02
  • #9: The Real Reason Your Team Feels Stuck (And How to Move Them Forward)
    The Real Reason Your Team Feels Stuck (And How to Move Them Forward)      It's one of the most frustrating experiences for any leader: your team isn't progressing the way you hoped. Deadlines are missed. Initiative is lacking. Team members seem stuck—spinning their wheels, underdelivering, or repeatedly asking for help. And you start to wonder, Are they just not cut out for this? But what if the real problem isn't a lack of talent or motivation… but a misalignment in how they're being led? In this game-changing episode, Eric Pfeiffer teams up with leadership strategist Dawn Neldon to unpack one of the most overlooked dynamics in organizational performance: the disconnect between a person's stage of development and the type of support they're receiving. They introduce the Development Square—a powerful, visual framework that maps out the four distinct stages every individual moves through when learning a new skill, role, or responsibility. From the early stage of Unconscious Incompetence—where someone doesn't even know what they don't know—to Conscious Incompetence, Conscious Competence, and finally, Unconscious Competence, this episode sheds light on what your people are likely thinking, feeling, and needing at each level of development. You'll learn: Why team members can look unmotivated when in reality, they're just overwhelmed How to recognize subtle cues that indicate someone is ready to be stretched—or needs more structure Why leaders often swing between micromanaging and neglecting, and how to strike the right balance What specific actions, communication styles, and expectations are most effective at each stage How to create a growth environment where people feel safe to fail, encouraged to learn, and empowered to thrive Whether you're onboarding fresh talent, coaching high-potential team members into leadership, or trying to break through a plateau with your current staff, the Development Square gives you a blueprint to lead with precision, empathy, and impact. If you want to stop guessing what your team needs and start growing them with intention, this episode will transform how you lead from day one to day 100—and beyond.
    51:02
  • #8: Leadership Isn’t One-Size-Fits-All—Here’s What Actually Works
    Leadership Isn't One-Size-Fits-All: How to Adapt Your Style to Develop Others   It may come as a surprise, but the way most leaders show up is more habitual than intentional. They lead the way they were led. They rely on instinct, default patterns, or inherited behaviors—often without realizing it. They lean into what's comfortable, not always what's effective. But here's the reality: leadership is not one-size-fits-all—especially in today's fast-evolving, multigenerational, and values-driven workplace. If you're leading everyone the same way, chances are you're not actually leading them at all. In this transformative episode, Eric Pfeiffer sits down with Director of Content, Dawn Neldon to explore the Leadership Square—a dynamic, practical model that empowers leaders to flex their leadership style in real-time to match the development level, confidence, and competence of each individual on their team. Building off the Development Square introduced in the previous episode, this conversation moves from theory to execution, showing leaders how to move with intention—not assumption. You'll uncover the four key phases of leadership development—Direct, Coach, Support, and Delegate—and learn how staying stuck in just one mode (especially the one that feels most natural to you) can create disengagement, dependency, or frustration within your team. Dawn breaks down what each stage requires from you as a leader, how to identify where your team members are on their journey, and the micro-adjustments you can make to accelerate their growth. Through compelling examples, personal reflections, and immediately applicable tools, Eric and Dawn bring clarity to one of the most misunderstood aspects of leadership: adaptability. You'll gain insight into how effective leaders tune in to each person's unique needs, challenges, and capabilities—building trust, confidence, and ownership along the way. If you're ready to move beyond rigid leadership formulas and become the kind of leader who develops people with purpose, precision, and presence—this episode is your guide to creating a team that doesn't just execute… but evolves.
About MPWR Podcast | Become The Leader YOU Want To Follow

People don’t quit jobs, they quit bad leaders. We’ve all been there. Working under a leader who made every day feel like a battle, where communication was lacking, vision was unclear, and pressure felt like a crushing weight rather than a challenge to rise to. But what if you could be the leader who changes that? The MPWR Podcast is here to help you do just that. Hosted by Eric Pfeiffer, CEO of MPWR Coaching, this podcast is for leaders who want to show up stronger, smarter, and more resilient in an increasingly high-stakes world. Because let’s face it, leadership isn’t easy. 83% of companies say leadership development is crucial, yet most leaders are left to figure it out on their own. And when leadership fails, the consequences are massive: • Toxic cultures • Disengaged employees • High turnover and burnout But when leadership thrives? Everything changes. • Teams feel empowered and engaged • Communication is clear and trust is strong • Productivity and performance soar Leadership is more than a job, it’s a responsibility. And the best leaders? They don’t just manage; they inspire. They create environments where people thrive, take ownership, and step into their full potential. Each week on the MPWR Podcast, we dive deep into real-world strategies, expert insights, and actionable takeaways to help you lead with confidence and clarity, even under pressure. Whether you're an executive, an entrepreneur, or someone striving to lead yourself better, this podcast is for you. 🎧 Listen now and start leading the way you were meant to. Stay connected with us: 🌐 Learn More: https://MPWRcoaching.com 📩 Contact: [email protected]
BusinessEducationManagement

