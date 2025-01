How to plan for long-term care

In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America's definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Sharon Carson, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Retirement Insights Strategist and Surya Kolluri, Head of the TIAA Institute to discuss everything you need to know about long-term care. It can be challenging to plan for retirement on top of the potential expense of paid care. Surya and Sharon offer their expertise on the subject and delve into the nitty-gritty of long-term care and how to be prepared for the unexpected. Retirement planning doesn't mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Find this episode and more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected] . :35 - The truth about long-term care 2:00 - How to use paid care 5:45 - Balancing the cost of long-term care 8:00 -Continuing care retirement community 13:22 - Uncompensated caregivers 16:30 - How to avoid caregiving crises 20:30 - Younger generation's view on retirement Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera. Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant. Sharon Carson, Executive Director, is a Retirement Strategist on the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Retirement Insights Strategy team. She is one of the authors of J.P. Morgan's Guide to Retirement. She develops and delivers retirement insights on topics such as Social Security, Medicare, elder care, and spending patterns in retirement. Her work is used by financial professionals, retirement plan sponsors and policymakers. She has over 20 years of experience in various roles spanning strategic planning, innovation, and program management. Surya Kolluri is head of the TIAA Institute, overseeing research on enhancing lifelong financial security and organizational effectiveness in higher education and the broader nonprofit sector. The TIAA Institute was established 25 years ago to advance TIAA's longstanding commitment to scholarship and strengthen the company's partnership with the higher education community. The Institute provides consulting services for institutions and its insights support TIAA clients, consultants and policymakers.