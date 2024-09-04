Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationDecoding Retirement
Listen to Decoding Retirement in the App
Listen to Decoding Retirement in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Decoding Retirement

Podcast Decoding Retirement
Yahoo Finance
Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Re...
EducationTutorialsBusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Modern solutions for workplace retirement plans
    In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America’s definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Laurie Rowley, Icon Savings Plan Founder & CEO, to discuss why the modern American workforce is in a retirement crisis. The traditional 401(k) plan was established over 50 years ago. Why does it no longer work for the modern workforce? Laurie argues that the biggest issue is its portability. So what can Americans workers do and should they transition away from the traditional 401(k)? Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Find this episode and more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected]. 1:00 - Adapting to the modern workforce 4:00 - The history of worker retirement plans 5:30 - 401(k) rollovers 7:50 - 401(k) plan lost & found 12:15 - The retirement crisis 16:00 - Decoding state IRA programs 20:00 - The heart of the retirement issue Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera. Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant. Laurie Rowley is a social entrepreneur dedicated to building companies that improve financial security. She is Co-Founder and President of Icon, the country’s first universal retirement plan. She also is the founder of several successful companies including NARPP and N-Labs, where she still holds board positions. She has a background in behavioral finance and research having helped launch the Behavioral Finance Forum. She is widely regarded as an expert in financial decision making, human-centered design and strategy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:45
  • How to find purpose in retirement
    In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America’s definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Frtiz Gilbert, Founder and Author of The Retirement Manifesto, to discuss the non-financial side of retirement. The focus always seems to be on money and saving for retirement. But the truth is once you enter retirement, your thinking shifts away from money almost completely, as outlined by Fritz with his 90/10 rule. So how do you find purpose and identity once you've left your job for good? Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Find this episode and more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected]. :40 - Retiring to vs. from something 1:50 - The 90/10 rule 3:40 - Finding a new identity in retirement 6:40 - Test driving retirement 9:15 - Track your spending 13:10 - Heed the advice of successful retirees 19:25 - Biggest surprises in retirement Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera. Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant. Fritz Gilbert retired after more than three decades in corporate America, where he progressed through the various levels of a multinational corporation serving the global aluminum industry. His award-winning blog, The Retirement Manifesto, is focused on helping people achieve a great retirement. Fritz and his wife, Jackie, live in a cabin in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Get more retirement advice on Twitter @RetireManifesto. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:44
  • 401(k) contributions: Why its time to abandon tradition
    In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America’s definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Ed Slott, IRA Expert, Professional Speaker, and Author, to discuss everything you need to know about IRAs and Roth IRAs. The world of IRAs can be extremely complex. There are many things to consider including the different types of IRA beneficiaries, the impact of Secure act 2.0, the power of life insurance, and whether to contribute to an IRA or Roth IRA. Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Find this episode and more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected]. :50 - The complexities of IRA inheritance 3:15 - The 3 tiers of IRA beneficiaries 6:30 - Required minimum distributions 9:15 - Maximizing your tax bracket 11:50 - The case for Roth conversions 15:15 - How to decide whether or not to do a Roth IRA conversion 21:05 - The power of life insurance Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera. Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant. Ed Slott,CPA, is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, professional speaker, television personality, and best-selling author. He is known for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He has been named “The Best Source for IRA Advice” by The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today wrote, “It would be tough to find anyone who knows more about IRAs than CPA Slott.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:45
  • Wealth gap: How generational wealth transfer plays a role
    In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America’s definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Lazetta Rainey Braxton, founder and managing principal at The Real Wealth Coterie to discuss everything you need to know about generational wealth transfer, the wealth gap, and how to have "the talk" with family members. Communication is vital when you're planning for the financial future of yourself and loved ones. It's important to be strategic when planning those tricky conversations with your family when ensuring everyone's financial wellbeing. Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Find this episode and more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected]. :40 - The wealth gap between men & women 2:40 - How to value human capital 5:25 - Generational wealth transfer 8:15 -Educating family on personal finance 12:20 - The importance of "The talk" 16:15 - How to have "The talk" 19:45 - Long-term care Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera. Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant. Lazetta Rainey Braxton is a certified financial planner and the founder and managing principal of The Real Wealth Coterie, a wealth management and RIA firm. Braxton is also the founder of consulting practice Lazetta & Associates. In both roles, Braxton equips individuals and leaders to align their balance sheets and P&Ls with their vision and values, achieve sustainable wealth and profits through amplifying human capital, building dynamic internal and external professional teams to enhance financial and business planning, and balancing IQ and EQ for optimal engagement at home and work. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:45
  • How to plan for long-term care
    In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America’s definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Sharon Carson, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Retirement Insights Strategist and Surya Kolluri, Head of the TIAA Institute to discuss everything you need to know about long-term care. It can be challenging to plan for retirement on top of the potential expense of paid care. Surya and Sharon offer their expertise on the subject and delve into the nitty-gritty of long-term care and how to be prepared for the unexpected. Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Find this episode and more episodes of Decoding Retirement at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/decoding-retirement. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected]. :35 - The truth about long-term care 2:00 - How to use paid care 5:45 - Balancing the cost of long-term care 8:00 -Continuing care retirement community 13:22 - Uncompensated caregivers 16:30 - How to avoid caregiving crises 20:30 - Younger generation's view on retirement Yahoo Finance's Decoding Retirement is hosted by Robert Powell, and produced by Austin Rivera. Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant. Sharon Carson, Executive Director, is a Retirement Strategist on the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Retirement Insights Strategy team. She is one of the authors of J.P. Morgan’s Guide to Retirement. She develops and delivers retirement insights on topics such as Social Security, Medicare, elder care, and spending patterns in retirement. Her work is used by financial professionals, retirement plan sponsors and policymakers. She has over 20 years of experience in various roles spanning strategic planning, innovation, and program management.  Surya Kolluri is head of the TIAA Institute, overseeing research on enhancing lifelong financial security and organizational effectiveness in higher education and the broader nonprofit sector. The TIAA Institute was established 25 years ago to advance TIAA’s longstanding commitment to scholarship and strengthen the company’s partnership with the higher education community. The Institute provides consulting services for institutions and its insights support TIAA clients, consultants and policymakers. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:45

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Decoding Retirement

Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind! Every Tuesday at 12PM ET on your favorite podcast platform.
Podcast website

Listen to Decoding Retirement, Life Kit and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Decoding Retirement: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/15/2025 - 7:40:09 PM