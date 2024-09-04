In this episode of Decoding Retirement, America’s definitive voice on retirement, Robert 'Bob' Powell speaks with Ed Slott, IRA Expert, Professional Speaker, and Author, to discuss everything you need to know about IRAs and Roth IRAs.
The world of IRAs can be extremely complex. There are many things to consider including the different types of IRA beneficiaries, the impact of Secure act 2.0, the power of life insurance, and whether to contribute to an IRA or Roth IRA.
Retirement planning doesn’t mean locking up your money for a rainy day and forgetting about it. Planning your future means reacting to events today. Decoding Retirement gives you the tools to navigate the years ahead, and take action now! Each week, Robert 'Bob' Powell will dissect the big headlines, decode key themes, and unpack the possible domino effect for your money. When it comes to retirement planning, Robert Powell and Yahoo Finance will not let you fall behind!
:50 - The complexities of IRA inheritance
3:15 - The 3 tiers of IRA beneficiaries
6:30 - Required minimum distributions
9:15 - Maximizing your tax bracket
11:50 - The case for Roth conversions
15:15 - How to decide whether or not to do a Roth IRA conversion
21:05 - The power of life insurance
Robert Powell holds several prominent positions within the financial industry. He serves as the editor-in-chief of the Investments and Wealth Institute's (IWI) Retirement Management Journal, the world's first peer-reviewed journal solely dedicated to retirement income. He also hosts the Exceptional Advisor podcast by IWI. Powell is both a Certified Financial Planner® and Retirement Management Adviser® certificant.
Ed Slott,CPA, is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, professional speaker, television personality, and best-selling author. He is known for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He has been named “The Best Source for IRA Advice” by The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today wrote, “It would be tough to find anyone who knows more about IRAs than CPA Slott.”
