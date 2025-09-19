Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHistory12 Years That Shook the World
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
12 Years That Shook the World
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

12 Years That Shook the World

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
History
12 Years That Shook the World
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • The Shtetl Crumbles
    Zvi, Miriam and Leon are preparing to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, when suddenly, more armed men arrive in Eyshishok. Terror ensues, and Eyshishok begins to unravel.View Episode TranscriptThank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey, send your comments via email to [email protected].
    --------  
    28:31
  • “A Cloud Coming Down Over Our Head”
    It’s June 1941. Nazi Germany invades the Soviet Union, and German soldiers arrive in Eyshishok. Zvi, Miriam and Leon’s lives are flipped upside down.View Episode TranscriptThank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey, send your comments via email to [email protected].
    --------  
    24:11
  • "A Happy Little Town"
    It’s 1938. In Eastern Europe, life is bustling for three young Jews growing up in their vibrant Jewish community. Miriam Kabacznik, Leon Kahn, and Zvi Michaeli. But soon, the Nazi threat emerges on the horizon.  View Episode Transcript Thank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey, send your comments via email to [email protected].
    --------  
    26:08
  • Season Four Trailer
    From the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, welcome to 12 Years That Shook the World. This season is a six-part series: the true story of three young Jews who face the Nazi reign of terror in their hometown: Zvi Michaeli, Miriam Kabacznik, and Leon Kahn — three young Jews from a town called Eyshishok. Featuring historians from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum: Dr. Edna Friedberg, Dr. Lindsay MacNeill, and Dr. J. Luke Ryder. Thank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey, send your comments via email to [email protected].
    --------  
    1:50
  • Watching from the Window
    When the Nazis boycott Jewish-owned businesses in Lorrach, Germany, Bernard Loeb’s neighbors turn on him. When the Nazis attack Jews, his neighbors burn his synagogue. And when the Nazis deport Bernhard, his neighbors watch it happen. So who are these neighbors? And what role did they play in Nazi crimes? Featuring Museum curator Kassandra LaPrade Seuthe. Please be advised: This podcast contains stories that listeners may find disturbing. Listen with caution. View Episode Transcript Thank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey, send your comments via email to [email protected].
    --------  
    19:45

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About 12 Years That Shook the World

From the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 12 Years That Shook the World explores stories of real people, the choices they made, and specific moments in Holocaust history from 1933-1945.Please be advised, 12 Years That Shook the World tells true stories from Holocaust history that may not be suitable for everyone.Thank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey to let us know.
Podcast website
History

Listen to 12 Years That Shook the World, The Rest Is History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

12 Years That Shook the World: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/24/2025 - 6:18:24 PM