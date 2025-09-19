From the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, welcome to 12 Years That Shook the World. This season is a six-part series: the true story of three young Jews who face the Nazi reign of terror in their hometown: Zvi Michaeli, Miriam Kabacznik, and Leon Kahn — three young Jews from a town called Eyshishok. Featuring historians from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum: Dr. Edna Friedberg, Dr. Lindsay MacNeill, and Dr. J. Luke Ryder. Thank you for listening. What did you think of the show? Take a quick survey, send your comments via email to [email protected]
