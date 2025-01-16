The Distraction: A Defector Podcast

A Century of Podcast Episodes! with Eric Silver

Producer of The Distraction and co-host of Attach Your Résumé Eric Silver joins Drew and Roth to celebrate 100 episodes in the new era of the show. What is different about the media industry since we started? Have Drew and Roth gotten better on the mic? Is there a petition to bring back the mashups?In the second half, they make their picks for the college football playoff based on information from their brains and certainly not astroturfed like Timothee Chalamet. And the show wraps up with the Funbag, answering real questions from real listeners.Do you want to hear your question answered on the pod? Well, give us a call at 909-726-3720. That is 909-PANERA-0!Stuff We Talked AboutHere’s “the affirmative action is bad cause I didn’t get into Ivy League schools” article and on the Today Show!Sponsors- Storyworth, where you can save $10 on your first purchase at storyworth.com/distraction- Raycon, where you can get up to 25% off sitewide at https://buyraycon.com/distraction- Factor, where you can use promo code 50distraction at https://factormeals.com/50distraction to get 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next month while your subscription is active.Credits- Hosts: Drew Magary & David Roth- Producer: Eric Silver- Editor: Brandon Grugle- Production Services & Ads: Multitude Productions- Subscribe to Defector!About The ShowThe Distraction is Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voicemails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.