The Distraction: A Defector Podcast

Better Offline’s Ed Zitron joins Drew and Roth for a doubleheader of British accents and Trump impressions. The first half is all about what pits of despair NFL coaches would walk into if they joined the Raiders, the Cowboys, or the Jags. In the second half, Ed and Roth recap the 2025 CES Conference in Las Vegas and how everyone there is smooshing AI into their product because it’s the hot thing to do. And, as always, the show wraps up with the Funbag, answering real questions from real listeners.You can find Ed Zitron at Better Offline, in his newsletter Where's Your Ed At, or on his football podcast 60 Minute Drill.Do you want to hear your question answered on the pod? Well, give us a call at 909-726-3720. That is 909-PANERA-0! Sponsors- Raycon, where you can get up to 15% off sitewide at buyraycon.com/distraction- Factor, where you can use code distraction50off at factormeals.com/distraction50off to get 50% off plus free shipping on your first box- Blueland, where you can get 15% off your first order at https://blueland.com/distraction Credits- Hosts: Drew Magary & David Roth- Producer: Eric Silver- Editor: Brandon Grugle- Production Services & Ads: Multitude Podcasts- Subscribe to Defector! About The ShowThe Distraction is Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voicemails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.
--------
1:09:44
He Lost the Slack and the Clubhouse with Diana Moskovitz
Defector’s very own Diana Moskovitz joins Drew and Roth to preview the NFL playoffs! They interrogate why the Steelers are the way that they are, the ethics of rooting for the Packers, and who they think will win it all in their heart of hearts. And the show wraps up with the Funbag, answering real questions from real listeners.Do you want to hear your question answered on the pod? Well, give us a call at 909-726-3720. That is 909-PANERA-0!Stuff We Talked AboutAt The Golden Ram Barber Shop, The Rams Never Left And Can’t LoseRob Lowe explains why he wore NFL logo hat that inspired a meme to Packers-49ers gameSponsors- Mint Mobile, which is offering a 3-month unlimited wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/distraction- Shipskis.com, where the code DISTRACTION will get you 20% off your first shipment at shipskis.com- Raycon, where you can get up to 15% off sitewide at buyraycon.com/distractionCredits- Hosts: Drew Magary & David Roth- Producer: Eric Silver- Editor: Brandon Grugle- Production Services & Ads: Multitude Podcasts- Subscribe to Defector!About The ShowThe Distraction is Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voicemails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.
--------
1:04:12
The 2024 Williams-Sonoma Catalog Price Is Right
Christmastimeeee is hereeeeee and so is the 2024 Hater’s Guide To The Williams-Sonoma Catalog. For your last Distraction of the year, enjoy Drew lead Roth through the wonders of the ridiculous catalogue and follow along at home by guessing the prices with your loved ones.Programming Note: we’re taking next Thursday off, see you on January 9th, 2025!Do you want to hear your question answered on the pod? Well, give us a call at 909-726-3720. That is 909-PANERA-0!Sponsors- Wildgrain, where you can get $30 off the first box plus free Croissants in every box using code DISTRACTION at https://wildgrain.com/DISTRACTIONCredits- Hosts: Drew Magary & David Roth- Producer: Eric Silver- Editor: Brandon Grugle- Production Services & Ads: Multitude Podcasts- Subscribe to Defector!About The ShowThe Distraction is Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voicemails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.
--------
58:06
Oprah Doesn’t Own Discovery with Susie Banikarim
Co-host of The Kicker: The Unraveling of Ozy Media Susie Banikarim joins Drew and Roth to unravel the story of Carlos Watson and the fraud of OZY Media. Why did so many rich people invest in this media company? Was the stuff that Watson did uniquely terrible or was he the one who got punished? Why would you name your company after the poem Ozymandius? And since Susie worked with Drew and Roth, they compare and reflect on their own experiences with the ethically murky business that pervaded digital media.Do you want to hear your question answered on the pod? Well, give us a call at 909-726-3720. That is 909-PANERA-0!Sponsors- Betterhelp, where you can get 10% off your first month at https://betterhelp.com/distraction- Storyworth, where you can save $10 on your first purchase at storyworth.com/distraction- Shipskis.com, where the code DISTRACTION will get you 20% off your first shipment at shipskis.comCredits- Hosts: Drew Magary & David Roth- Producer: Eric Silver- Editor: Brandon Grugle- Production Services & Ads: Multitude Productions- Subscribe to Defector!About The ShowThe Distraction is Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voicemails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.
--------
1:03:52
A Century of Podcast Episodes! with Eric Silver
Producer of The Distraction and co-host of Attach Your Résumé Eric Silver joins Drew and Roth to celebrate 100 episodes in the new era of the show. What is different about the media industry since we started? Have Drew and Roth gotten better on the mic? Is there a petition to bring back the mashups?In the second half, they make their picks for the college football playoff based on information from their brains and certainly not astroturfed like Timothee Chalamet. And the show wraps up with the Funbag, answering real questions from real listeners.Do you want to hear your question answered on the pod? Well, give us a call at 909-726-3720. That is 909-PANERA-0!Stuff We Talked AboutHere’s “the affirmative action is bad cause I didn’t get into Ivy League schools” article and on the Today Show!Sponsors- Storyworth, where you can save $10 on your first purchase at storyworth.com/distraction- Raycon, where you can get up to 25% off sitewide at https://buyraycon.com/distraction- Factor, where you can use promo code 50distraction at https://factormeals.com/50distraction to get 50% off your first box plus 20% off your next month while your subscription is active.Credits- Hosts: Drew Magary & David Roth- Producer: Eric Silver- Editor: Brandon Grugle- Production Services & Ads: Multitude Productions- Subscribe to Defector!About The ShowThe Distraction is Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voicemails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.
Defector's flagship podcast about sports (and movies, and art, and sandwiches, and certain coastal states) from longtime writers Drew Magary and David Roth. Every week, Drew and Roth tackle subjects, both serious and impossibly stupid, with a parade of guests from around the world of sports and media joining in the fun! Roth and Drew also field Funbag questions from Defector readers, answer listener voice mails, and get upset about the number of people who use speakerphone while in a public bathroom stall. This is a show where everything matters, because everyone could use a Distraction. Head to defector.com for more info.