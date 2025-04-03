Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia

Dementia Caregiving is Overwhelming—Here’s How to Make It Easier!

Overwhelmed? Exhausted? Feeling Lost? Let’s Change That. Caring for a loved one with dementia isn’t just challenging—it can feel impossible. But you don’t have to do it alone. In this powerful episode, Stacey Chillemi sits down with Nancy Y Treaster to break down real, practical strategies for dementia caregivers who are tired of feeling stressed, uncertain, and drained.This isn’t just about caregiving—it’s about stepping into your role with confidence, knowledge, and the right mindset.Inside this episode, we’re tackling:✅ How to manage daily challenges without burning out✅ The mindset shift that makes caregiving easier✅ Essential tips for navigating tough emotional moments✅ Where to find the resources and support you NEED🎧 Hit play NOW and take control of your caregiving journey!🔗 Find expert resources at thecaregiversjourney.com.📲 Stay connected with Nancy Y Treaster for expert caregiving tips and support—follow her on social media! LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancytreaster/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nancy.treaster.5