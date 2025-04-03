Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessBeyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia
Listen to Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia in the App
Listen to Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia

Podcast Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia
Stacey Chillemi
Caring for a loved one with dementia can feel overwhelming—but you don’t have to navigate it alone. The Dementia Care Navigator, hosted by Stacey Chillemi and f...
BusinessNon-ProfitHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducation

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Dementia Caregiving is Overwhelming—Here’s How to Make It Easier!
    Overwhelmed? Exhausted? Feeling Lost? Let’s Change That. Caring for a loved one with dementia isn’t just challenging—it can feel impossible. But you don’t have to do it alone. In this powerful episode, Stacey Chillemi sits down with Nancy Y Treaster to break down real, practical strategies for dementia caregivers who are tired of feeling stressed, uncertain, and drained.This isn’t just about caregiving—it’s about stepping into your role with confidence, knowledge, and the right mindset.Inside this episode, we’re tackling:✅ How to manage daily challenges without burning out✅ The mindset shift that makes caregiving easier✅ Essential tips for navigating tough emotional moments✅ Where to find the resources and support you NEED🎧 Hit play NOW and take control of your caregiving journey!🔗 Find expert resources at thecaregiversjourney.com.📲 Stay connected with Nancy Y Treaster for expert caregiving tips and support—follow her on social media! LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancytreaster/Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/nancy.treaster.5 
    --------  
    41:31

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia

Caring for a loved one with dementia can feel overwhelming—but you don’t have to navigate it alone. The Dementia Care Navigator, hosted by Stacey Chillemi and featuring expert insights from Nancy Y. Treaster, is your trusted guide to making dementia caregiving easier. Each episode delivers practical strategies, expert advice, and emotional support to help you manage daily challenges, reduce stress, and care with confidence. Whether you're just starting or deep in the journey, this podcast gives you the tools to provide the best care possible.Head to thecaregiversjourney.com for invaluable resources and support: https://thecaregiversjourney.com/Connect with us on social media for more empowering content and valuable insights: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancytreaster/Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/nancy.treaster.5 
Podcast website

Listen to Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia, The Ramsey Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Beyond the Diagnosis: Living with Dementia: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Marketing Mastery Unleashed
    Marketing Mastery Unleashed
    Business, Marketing, Entrepreneurship
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/11/2025 - 2:50:46 AM