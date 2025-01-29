A quick look at the first press briefing of the new administration, led by the youngest press secretary in U.S. history, Karoline Leavitt. Plus ~ how the price of eggs made it into the Q & A and why it matters. Is the topic as critical as it's cracked up to be? (Sorry - couldn't resist) Curious your thoughts: [email protected] Send a voice note and get a chance to be featured! SUPPORT OUR MISSION Shop our gear! If you’d like to help support SmartHER News’ mission of a free, independent, nonpartisan press – here’s how you can become a SCOOP insider: https://www.scoop.smarthernews.com/get-the-inside-scoop/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smarthernews/ Website: https://smarthernews.com/ YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/smarthernews Rundown: 0:00 Introduction to the New Administration's Press Briefing 02:03 Historical Context of White House Press Briefings 03:20 The Impact of Rising Egg Prices 06:45 Economic Factors Influencing Food Prices
QUICK HIT: A Historic Heist ~ Plus: What's In The JFK Files?
Perspective on executive actions issued by President Trump - from orders from the Oval Office on immigration to the declassification of files related to the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and President John F. Kennedy. Plus ~ a captivating story about a recent heist in the Netherlands involving a mysterious gold helmet, once used as a water can for chickens ... And ~ who to watch as cabinet nominees face senators this week - from RFK Jr. To Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard.
UPDATE On Getting The SCOOP
UPDATE On Getting The SCOOP

Just a quick "Hello" on a Monday with an equally quick announcement! We have a big news week ahead and look forward to providing quick, concise, nonpartisan news to you!
Elon's Salute, Trump's Cabinet, and A "Bible-Free" Oath?: Your Questions, Answered!
From political to the personal, our Friday "Ask Me Anything"! What does the flu like in America? How long does it take to move a president in-and-out of the White House? Is there a deadline for cabinet nominees to be confirmed? Is this process taking longer than usual? Do former cabinet members get severance? (And ... how much do they make?) Where should we report from this summer? What about Elon Musk's controversial "salute"? Who got pardoned? Plus the "MAGA granny" who didn't want one … Got a favorite hobby? We got something for you consider!
QUICK HIT: The Untold Stories Hidden by the Inauguration Buzz
The first words delivered by the new Secretary of State on his first day on the job. The underreported story of a border patrol agent killed in the line of duty. The backstory to a viral moment of the week: the Reverend who confronted President Trump from the pulpit. What was really said?
