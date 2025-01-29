From political to the personal, our Friday “Ask Me Anything”! What does the flu like in America? How long does it take to move a president in-and-out of the White House? Is there a deadline for cabinet nominees to be confirmed? Is this process taking longer than usual? Do former cabinet members get severance? (And ... how much do they make?) Where should we report from this summer? What about Elon Musk’s controversial "salute"? Who got pardoned? Plus the “MAGA granny” who didn’t want one … Got a favorite hobby? We got something for you consider! SHOW NOTES: Flu Map: https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/usmap.html Presidential Transition Graphics: https://presidentialtransition.org/confirming-the-cabinet-historical-trends-of-cabinet-secretary-confirmations-across-the-last-five-presidential-administrations/ Ex-MAGA Granny turns down pardon: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2025/01/22/maga-trump-reject-jan6-pardon/ Elon: https://thehill.com/video/dc-bureau-elon-musk-thanks-and-salutes-crowd/10385744

Just a quick "Hello" on a Monday with an equally quick announcement! We have a big news week ahead and look forward to providing quick, concise, nonpartisan news to you!

