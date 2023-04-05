Lead Singer Syndrome with Shane Told

What is it like to be the lead singer of a band? Shane Told, frontman of the critically-acclaimed rock band Silverstein, brings you candid interviews with all o... More
New Noise (Top 9 New Releases of the Week) 05/05/2023
We're back! Well.... actually Mike is back. Shane has bronchitis so Mike is solo, but we have a BIG TOP 9 for you this week. Mike gives you his thoughts on last weeks great releases from bands like fromjoy, King Yosef, Vamachara, Luna Chamber, and more! Follow his very awesome Instagram page as well @slappyslam!
OYE RECS IS BACK .... with more very tasty treats, this time of the Pop-Punk variety. ANOTHER ONE DOWN! is a newer band you're going to want to check out. Their lead single "Betray a Friend" is out now and it's catchy as hell. The deluxe edition of their debut album is up for preorder now and drops May 26th! GET THIS ROOKIE CARD EVERYONE! oyerecs.com
5/5/2023
37:34
Marcus Vik (Invent Animate, ex-Aviana)
Episode 324 – Marcus Vik of Invent Animate joins the show! We get into how he got to join the band after leaving his old project Aviana, writing and recording the new album, and the inspiration and meaning behind the lyrics. We also talk about the what it’s like to live on a different continent than the rest of his band, since he is from (and lives in) Sweden when the rest of the members live In Texas. The new album “Heavener” out now everywhere!
Are you a rock fan? Now is your chance to WIN unique classic rock items like Vintage Led Zeppelin tickets, Jimi Hendrix memorabilia and rare Rolling Stones prints! All you have to do is head over to legendsofrock.io and sign up with your email address! AND there's a lot more to come! No catch, just some very rare prizes to giveaway! Head over to legendsofrock.io for more info.
This episode is brought to you by OPEN YOUR EARS RECORDS. Right now they are busy dropping absolute bangers like new material from Western Canada's The Burden. The new album "Terminal" is out now, giving you that epic post-hardcore sound that I KNOW you crave. Stream it everywhere and pick up the vinyl at OYErecs.com.
5/4/2023
54:33
New Noise (Top 7 New Releases of the Week) 04/28/2023
Last week was a good one with a new (and AOTY contending) Enter Shikari album, and strong releases from Brand of Sacrifice, Picturesque, Red Hook, and more. Another Top 7 releases to watch out for this week, and as always, get the full list at Mike’s Instagram, @slappyslam!
4/29/2023
48:08
Action/Adventure (Blake Evaristo and Brompton Jackson)
Episode 323 – Blake and Brompton of Pop-Punkers Action/Adventure join the show today! From their come up in the bustling Chicago scene, to writing their EP during COVID, to their viral hit “Barricades”, and touring with many different acts now all while working their day jobs from the road, we get into their journey as a band. Their awesome new album “Imposter Syndrome” is out now everywhere, don’t sleep on it!
4/27/2023
41:11
New Noise (Top 7 New Releases of the Week) 04/21/2023
We are coming off a BIG week, BIG tour announcements and we get into last week's releases from Waterparks, Jesus Piece, Metallica, 93FEETOFSMOKE and more. A Top 7 records to watch out for this week, and as always, get the full list at Mike’s Instagram, @slappyslam!
