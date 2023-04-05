Lead Singer Syndrome with Shane Told

Marcus Vik (Invent Animate, ex-Aviana)

Episode 324 – Marcus Vik of Invent Animate joins the show! We get into how he got to join the band after leaving his old project Aviana, writing and recording the new album, and the inspiration and meaning behind the lyrics. We also talk about the what it’s like to live on a different continent than the rest of his band, since he is from (and lives in) Sweden when the rest of the members live In Texas. The new album “Heavener” out now everywhere! Are you a rock fan? Now is your chance to WIN unique classic rock items like Vintage Led Zeppelin tickets, Jimi Hendrix memorabilia and rare Rolling Stones prints! All you have to do is head over to legendsofrock.io and sign up with your email address! AND there's a lot more to come! No catch, just some very rare prizes to giveaway! Head over to legendsofrock.io for more info. This episode is brought to you by OPEN YOUR EARS RECORDS. Right now they are busy dropping absolute bangers like new material from Western Canada's The Burden. The new album "Terminal" is out now, giving you that epic post-hardcore sound that I KNOW you crave. Stream it everywhere and pick up the vinyl at OYErecs.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices