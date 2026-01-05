The Year in Smut with our Reading Smut Pals! | 411
1/05/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
Hey HBs! We've got a special crossover episode with our pals from the Reading Smut podcast! Sabrina and Mel are joined by Mallory and Brea to go over 2025 in Romancelandia! SEND IN YOUR READING EMBRACES! Either via email at [email protected], via DM, or use our handy shared spreadsheet!
The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Part 2) | 410.2
12/30/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
When we left you yesterday Shane had proposed to Ilya in a recreation of the proposal Ilya described in HEATED RIVALRY and they've decided to get hitched this summer! That's where we're jumping in for part 2 of THE LONG GAME by Rachel Reid. Bonus Content: Mel trolls Sabrina mercilessly and ANYA THE DOG! Lady Loves: ZAMBRINA: Sabrina got to ride the Zamboni at her local hockey rink!!! Mel: care about something even if it doesn't impact you. Maybe ESPECIALLY if it doesn't impact you.
The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Part 1) | 410.1
12/29/2025 | 1h 28 mins.
The boys from HEATED RIVALRY get their HEA in this follow up to their story! This is part 1 of our recap of book 6 in the Game Changers series, THE LONG GAME by Rachel Reid!
A Christmas of Queer Joy! (Part 2) | 409.2
12/23/2025 | 54 mins.
Hey HBs! Today we're recapping the two other shorts from Eli Wray's "A Very Enby Christmas" series: THE FIRST NOEL and SECRET SANTA by Eli Wray! We've got a new couple negotiating Christmas for the first time and a poly couple inviting a guest star for the night, only to get an old friend and maybe a new flame. We really enjoyed all of these! Lady Loves: Sabrina: finally pivoting to a new knitting hyperfixation! Out with the all-cotton washcloths and in with the cozy headbands! Mel: my new, second-hand walking pad for my desk! I LOVE IT and I can get all my steps while still managing to edit.
A Christmas of Queer Joy! (Part 1) | 409.1
12/22/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
Hey HBs! It's a Trans Joy Extravaganza this Christmas! This week we've got a buffet of queer shorts that made us super happy. Today we're recapping VINTAGE JOYS FOR LUCKY BOYS & JUNK by G.R. Richards and SUGAR & SPICE by Eli Wray!
