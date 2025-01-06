Mama Slay on Broadway

An episode full of fun, fandom, and frisson where Kate and her guest, Caroline Moss, discuss their hot takes about Broadway musicals, but pepper in plenty of tangents from Babysitter’s Club to The Beets (from Doug) and beyond. The majority of this episode is in honor of this weekend’s long-awaited premiere of Wicked, and they talk through some Wicked lore, detail their favorite Elphabas, and walk through brain-scratching clips of different pre-approved riffs Elphie can use for her final “battle cry” in Defying Gravity. They also share their mutual fascination with Wicked, the complexities of Broadway casting and performances, and their favorite Broadway shows and songs. From vocal endurance to the atmosphere and experience of live musicals, they cover it all (including sharing their favorite clips from iconic songs). And don’t let the theater kid vibes scare you if you aren’t into musicals—this episode is for the theater fanatics and the average theater admirer alike. They’ve got a few pop culture and nostalgic rabbit holes to go down as well. Don’t worry, by the end they sing a duet because they cannot help themselves. Enjoy!Enjoy! Order Kate's NYT Bestselling book, One in a Millennial here!Text or leave a voicemail for Kate at 775-HEY-BETH!Thank you to AllModern for furnishing Kate's Season 2 Studio! AllModern has the best of modern furniture and decor all in one place. With styles from Scandi and mid-century, to minimalist and maximalist, every design is hand-vetted for quality by their team of experts. Plus they have fast + free shipping! Check out allmodern.com; you'll find Kate's bookshelves here and her new rug here!Visit cozyearth.com/BETHEREINFIVE and use my exclusive 40% off code BETHEREINFIVE to give the gift of luxury this holiday season. If you get a post purchase survey, say that you heard about Cozy Earth from this podcast! Wrap the Ones You Love in Luxury with Cozy Earth.For understated luxury at its best this fall, shop the must-have pairs of the season and receive 20% off your purchase with code BETHEREINFIVE at marcfisherfootwear.com.MasterClass always has great offers during the holidays, sometimes up to as much as 50% off. Head over to MASTERCLASS.com/BETHEREINFIVE for the current offer. Give the gift of glow this holiday season with clean, clinically tested skincare from OSEA. And right now we have a special discount just for our listeners. Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code BETHEREINFIVE at OSEAMalibu.com.Get matching pairs for the little ones, stuff a stocking, or gift a Pair to yourself during Pair’s sitewide holiday sale. Go to paireyewear.com and shop the Holiday sale to save 20% sitewide. And support the show by mentioning that Be There in Five sent you in your post-checkout survey!To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMONGOODS.com/BETHEREINFIVE. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary.Tags (Episode Tracker doc):Caroline Moss, Gee Thanks Just Bought It, Interview, Guest, Musicals, Wicked, Idina Menzel, Ariana Grande, Laguna Beach