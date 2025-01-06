This week, we kick off 2025 with a classic BTI5 deep dive, investigating the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni controversy surrounding the film It Ends with Us. Kate unravels layers of legal filings, allegations of workplace harassment, and claims of PR warfare, and examines the charges from both sides. She also delves into the intricacies of their respective lawsuits, the timeline, and the broader issues at stake with media manipulation and astroturfing. Come back for part 2 when she dives more into the PR side. Enjoy!Order Kate's NYT Bestselling book, One in a Millennial here!Text or leave a voicemail for Kate at 775-HEY-BETH!Thank you to AllModern for furnishing Kate's Season 2 Studio! AllModern has the best of modern furniture and decor all in one place. With styles from Scandi and mid-century, to minimalist and maximalist, every design is hand-vetted for quality by their team of experts. Plus they have fast + free shipping! Check out allmodern.com; you'll find Kate's bookshelves here and her new rug here!Visit cozyearth.com and use my exclusive 40% off code BETHEREINFIVE. If you get a post purchase survey, say that you heard about Cozy Earth from this podcast! A better year starts with better sleep—wrap yourself in Cozy Earth.Stress less, sleep more, and live better with Calm. For listeners of our show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium Subscription at calm.com/BETHEREINFIVE. Go to calm.com/BETHEREINFIVE for 40% off unlimited access to Calm’s entire library.Go to helixsleep.com/bethereinfive for 25% Off Sitewide + 2 Free Dream Pillows with Mattress Purchase + Free Bedding Bundle (2 Dream Pillows, Sheet Set, and Mattress Protector) with any Luxe or Elite Mattress Order.You’re going to love Hungryroot as much as I do. Take advantage of this exclusive offer: For a limited time get 40% off your first box PLUS get a free item in every box for life. Go to Hungryroot.com/bethereinfive and use code bethereinfive.Give your skin a New Year glow-up with clean, clinically tested skincare from OSEA. And right now we have a special discount just for our listeners. Get 10% off your first order sitewide with code BETHEREINFIVE at OSEAMalibu.com.Start HyaCera to support your glow without compromising on clean science. HyaCera from Ritual is a clinically-proven skin supplement you can actually trust. Get 25% off your first month for a limited time at ritual.com/BETHEREINFIVE.
We Listen and We Don’t Budge
This week, Kate recaps some of 2024's least notable micro-trends, goes through her embarrassing purchases from the Tiktok shop, admits some of her shameful habits in the spirit of the "we listen and we don't judge" trend, contemplates the vibe of Taylor Swift being thrown a Taylor Swift-themed party, discusses her concern for when lyrics about someone being blue border on a HIPAA violation, then reviews Pinterest Predicts for 2025's forecasted trends, but not before taking United Airlines and Nabisco to task in the name of spreadable cheese. Happiest Holidays to you and yours, we'll be back and Beth-er than ever in 2025!
The End of our Eras Era
In this episode, Kate provides personal reflections about the past 21 months of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour fanfare, online and IRL, then reads listener-submitted stories about major moments and memories associated with the tour. Sweet, sentimental, and sometimes sad, but a beautiful reminder of how pop culture and fangirls are so much *more* than meets the cat-eye. Enjoy!
Wicked Witch of the Midwest (Katelilah)
This week, Kate begins by recapping her experience seeing Wicked twice and shares her favorite Easter eggs, then answers listener voicemails that are a combination of nostalgic pop culture, millennial travel icons, and a witchy women's studies lesson. In this episode, Kate reassures listeners that when America decides, it's not always on our side, as evidenced by many years of questionable voting behavior from the majority that brought us the Soul Patrol on American Idol. Then she pilots something she'll never do again called Bethtern Civ, where she explores the medieval demonizing of folk magic and pagan rituals later referred to as 'witchcraft' in the context of it being in opposition to the Christianization of the West. Lastly, she snorkels millennial queen/icon/legend, Samantha Brown: Travel Guide, and Kate shares how Sam's sensible haircut and can-do attitude at waterparks inspired her modern love for hotels and resorts. Enjoy!
Mama Slay on Broadway
An episode full of fun, fandom, and frisson where Kate and her guest, Caroline Moss, discuss their hot takes about Broadway musicals, but pepper in plenty of tangents from Babysitter's Club to The Beets (from Doug) and beyond. The majority of this episode is in honor of this weekend's long-awaited premiere of Wicked, and they talk through some Wicked lore, detail their favorite Elphabas, and walk through brain-scratching clips of different pre-approved riffs Elphie can use for her final "battle cry" in Defying Gravity. They also share their mutual fascination with Wicked, the complexities of Broadway casting and performances, and their favorite Broadway shows and songs. From vocal endurance to the atmosphere and experience of live musicals, they cover it all (including sharing their favorite clips from iconic songs). And don't let the theater kid vibes scare you if you aren't into musicals—this episode is for the theater fanatics and the average theater admirer alike. They've got a few pop culture and nostalgic rabbit holes to go down as well. Don't worry, by the end they sing a duet because they cannot help themselves. Enjoy!
Be There in Five is a pop culture and millennial zeitgeist-focused podcast by Kate Kennedy (entrepreneur, author, pop culture commentator). Long-form and solo hosted, Be There in Five explores different facets of popular culture in a comedic, thoughtful, and analytical way, covering entertainment, social media, bloggers/influencers, and celebrities, in addition to focusing on the humor found in reexamining the 90s/00s as an adult (from AIM to Zenon). As one listener described it, “come for the relatable humor and lighthearted topics, stay for the surprising levels of depth and thoughtfulness injected into them.”