The 47 Morning Update with Ben Ferguson

Trump Moves to Save Americans Billions in Tax Dollars
Trump Renews Call for Tax-Free Tips & Social Security plus DT Issues Executive Order to Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors also The White House is Pausing Federal Grants and LoansSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
9:55
Trump Deports the Worst Immigrants First and Welcomes Back Unvacc'd Troops
Trump's Administration Carries out Multiple Raids Targeting ‘Criminal Aliens’ in first Weekend, plus Service Members Reinstated, Discharged for NOT getting COVID-19 Vaccine, also "You're Fired!"-Key Officials Under Jack Smith Gone from DOD See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
11:52
Trump to Colombia on Illegals "FAFO!"
US suspends Tariffs after Colombia Agrees to Deportation Flights, plus CIA now backs Lab Leak Theory to Explain Origins of Covid-19, also Vance goes after Catholic Churches & Media for Protecting and Profiting off IllegalsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
13:23
VICTORY! Hegseth Confirmed plus Trump Stands w Victims in NC and CA
Obstructionist Democrats Defeated, Hegseth is Confirmed plus Trump Goes to NC, Goes to CA, then GOES OFF on FEMA, and VP Vance Stands for the Lives of the UnbornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
13:26
War w Violent Illegal Criminals & Biden's Pardons become a Disaster
Game ON! Trump goes to WAR w Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens also JFK, RFK, and MLK Assassination Files Re-Opened by Executive Order plus Biden's Pardons and Crime Family Lies Opens a Pandora's BoxSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
