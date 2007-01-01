Obstructionist Democrats Defeated, Hegseth is Confirmed plus Trump Goes to NC, Goes to CA, then GOES OFF on FEMA, and VP Vance Stands for the Lives of the UnbornSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

US suspends Tariffs after Colombia Agrees to Deportation Flights, plus CIA now backs Lab Leak Theory to Explain Origins of Covid-19, also Vance goes after Catholic Churches & Media for Protecting and Profiting off IllegalsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Trump's Administration Carries out Multiple Raids Targeting ‘Criminal Aliens’ in first Weekend, plus Service Members Reinstated, Discharged for NOT getting COVID-19 Vaccine, also "You're Fired!"-Key Officials Under Jack Smith Gone from DOD See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The 47 Morning Update with Ben Ferguson

Hosted by popular national radio host, podcaster and political commentator Ben Ferguson, The 47 Morning Update spotlights the latest news and political headlines, with a special focus on the President's administration, policies, and agenda. Join Ben for unfiltered insights, exclusive interviews, and honest commentary you won’t get from the mainstream media. Ben takes you behind the scenes, covering the issues shaping America today - straight from the President’s Oval Office. Don’t miss a single episode. New updates drop daily, Monday through Saturday. Subscribe now on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts—be informed, stay ahead, and join Ben on The 47 Morning Update!