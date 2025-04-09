Send us a textIn the very first episode of The Andy Beshear Podcast, the ground rules are set: be real, be curious, and above all—be human.With an unexpected mix of guests—from a self-made billionaire and the CEO of one of the country’s most well-known law firms, to Andy’s own son and a longtime public servant—this episode kicks things off with stories, laughs, and just enough chaos to let you know this isn’t your typical show.They talk about everything from the business behind a powerhouse law firm, to March Madness loyalties, to Gen Alpha slang none of the grown-ups can quite get right.This isn’t about politics. It’s about people. And it’s just the beginning.
54:12
Welcome to the Andy Beshear Podcast: Intro
Our first episode will go live Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 at 8 am EST
🎙️ The Andy Beshear Podcast Real people. Real conversations. Real connection.Hosted by Andy Beshear, this independent and professionally produced weekly show goes far beyond politics. Each episode features open, unscripted conversations with fascinating guests from all walks of life—leaders, educators, innovators, creators, and everyday people with extraordinary stories to tell.This isn’t a political podcast—it’s a human one. We talk about what’s really going on in the world: family, faith, current events, pop culture, hope, hardship, and the things that connect us. In a time when the news cycle is heavy and the world feels divided, this podcast offers something different—a space to listen, learn, grow, and laugh together.Expect honest dialogue, diverse perspectives, and a host who brings empathy, curiosity, and kindness to every mic check.