Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot

Send us a textIn the very first episode of The Andy Beshear Podcast, the ground rules are set: be real, be curious, and above all—be human.With an unexpected mix of guests—from a self-made billionaire and the CEO of one of the country’s most well-known law firms, to Andy’s own son and a longtime public servant—this episode kicks things off with stories, laughs, and just enough chaos to let you know this isn’t your typical show.They talk about everything from the business behind a powerhouse law firm, to March Madness loyalties, to Gen Alpha slang none of the grown-ups can quite get right.This isn’t about politics. It’s about people. And it’s just the beginning.