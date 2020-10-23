About WFIF - Life Changing Radio 1500 AM

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from christian music to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on WFIF - Life Changing Radio 1500 AM. It is ranked no. 6 on our top list from our listeners. This program is the master of good entertainment. Not only a varied musical composition but also comments and features are on the program of WFIF. The contents of the English program are broadcasted in the national language.