Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKFGE - Froggy 98 Best Country 98.1 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KFGE - Froggy 98 Best Country 98.1 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KFGE - Froggy 98 Best Country 98.1 FM

Country
KFGE - Froggy 98 Best Country 98.1 FM
Playing now
About KFGE - Froggy 98 Best Country 98.1 FM
(20)

Station website
EnglishMilfordNebraskaUSACountry
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 4:32:22 AM
A company fromMADSACK