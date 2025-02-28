Powered by RND
Meagan's Book Club Podcast

Meagan Briggs
This is the place with unfiltered thoughts on everything book related. We're talking about the highs and lows in the publishing world. Books to look out for and...
Arts

  • The Heart of Winter Discussion
    SPOILERS! February's book club pick was The Heart of Winter and this is the recording of our zoom chat. Warning! We are discussing the book which means if you haven't read it yet, this discussion will spoil it for you!Thanks for tuning in.
    26:26
  • Happy you are here
    Can you believe I actually made an episode and followed through with the Meagan's Book Club Podcast?? Hooray! If you came over from my Instgram, welcome welcome, or if you are new, I am so happy you are here. We'll be diving deep into all the bookish stuff and I cannot wait.
    7:39

About Meagan's Book Club Podcast

This is the place with unfiltered thoughts on everything book related. We're talking about the highs and lows in the publishing world. Books to look out for and books to avoid. Opinions are coming in hot and you don't want to miss them!
