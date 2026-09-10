Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
15 episodes
- Food critic J Lee is back, turning food into a doorway to the bigger conversations that define how we live. Each week, J sits down with a guest to talk about food and everything around it - society, identity, culture, and the way we move through the world. Sometimes it's a chef. Sometimes it's a writer, a tastemaker, or the bartender at his favorite bar. Because everyone eats, and everyone has a story.
We always start with food. But we always wind up somewhere else - because food is culture, and everybody eats.
New season, same appetite. Season 2 drops September 17th
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.readfeedme.com/subscribe
- Expense Account is currently between seasons, but we had an opportunity to speak to culinary legend Tom Colicchio at his home in New York. We have more exciting announcements about the show later this spring, but in the meantime, enjoy this intermission episode.
This week, J Lee spoke to Tom Colicchio. The restaurateur and TV star just celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic restaurant Craft. You might also know him as a judge on all 21 seasons of “Top Chef,” and as a co-founder of Gramercy Tavern. This episode covers:
* What it was like to shop at Union Square Farmer’s Market in the ‘90s
* How the cost of opening a restaurant in New York City has changed over the last three decades
* Training in restaurants vs. training in culinary school
* How Tom almost ended up in “The Sopranos”
Expense Account is a food podcast for everyone. Insiders, outsiders, your mom, your dad, New Yorkers, Angelenos and also people from Florida (we love you). Anyone who enjoys eating food. It’s even for people who hate food. Feed Me’s resident food critic, J Lee will be joined each week by interesting and noteworthy guests from various fields who will make you laugh, they might even make you cry, who knows. You’ll find us here each week. Subscribe to stay relevant.
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.readfeedme.com/subscribe
- It’s the season one finale of Expense Account!
This week, J Lee spoke Keith McNally, the legendary restaurateur behind Balthazar, The Odeon, Pastis, Minetta Tavern, Lucky Strike and more. He is also the author of “I Regret Almost Everything.” Topics discussed include:
* The ideal order for two people at Balthazar
* Keith’s love/hate relationship with social media
* Creating the perfect restaurant playlist
* and why restaurants are one of the last places you can achieve the American dream
If you’re interested in working with us on the next season of Expense Account, have an idea for a guest, or want to host us at your countryside farm in France, email emily@readfeedme.com
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.readfeedme.com/subscribe
- This week on Expense Account, J Lee spoke to Cami Téllez and Sasha Mutchnik. Topics discussed include:
* Colostrum
* The Armani Couture bring worn and Juuls being smoked at Casa Cipriani
* Sasha and Cami’s friendship origin story on the Columbia campus
* Dinner omelettes
* And the art collection at Kappo Masa
Expense Account is a food podcast for everyone. Insiders, outsiders, your mom, your dad, New Yorkers, Angelenos and also people from Florida (we love you). Anyone who enjoys eating food. It’s even for people who hate food. Feed Me’s resident food critic, J Lee will be joined each week by interesting and noteworthy guests from various fields who will make you laugh, they might even make you cry, who knows. You’ll find us here each week. Subscribe to stay relevant.
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.readfeedme.com/subscribe
- This week on Expense Account, J Lee spoke to Pete Wells, former restaurant critic for The New York Times. Topics discussed include:
* The ideal width of sandwiches.
* Why everyone is a food journalist now (social media).
* The increased emphasis on furniture and design in restaurants.
* And whether Pete misses being a critic.
Expense Account is a food podcast for everyone. Insiders, outsiders, your mom, your dad, New Yorkers, Angelenos and also people from Florida (we love you). Anyone who enjoys eating food. It’s even for people who hate food. Feed Me’s resident food critic, J Lee will be joined each week by interesting and noteworthy guests from various fields who will make you laugh, they might even make you cry, who knows. You’ll find us here each week. Subscribe to stay relevant.
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.readfeedme.com/subscribe
More Arts podcasts
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
Trending Arts podcasts
- Let's Get DressedArts, Business, Fashion & Beauty, Marketing, Society & Culture
- Industry SeatingArts, Performing Arts
- The Currently Reading PodcastArts, Books, Society & Culture
- Book Riot - The PodcastArts, Books, News, News Commentary, TV & Film
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- The Lou Young ShowArts
- The Slowdown: Poetry & Reflection DailyArts, Performing Arts
- Otherppl with Brad ListiArts, Books, Society & Culture
- Dressed: The History of FashionArts, Fashion & Beauty, History, Society & Culture
- Podcast – Cory Doctorow's craphound.comArts, Books
- Adriana Trigiani's You Are What You ReadArts, Books, Drama, Education, Fiction
- The Newest OlympianArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Naked BeautyArts, Fashion & Beauty
- Close ReadingsArts, Books, Courses, Education
- It Girl with Bailey TaylorArts, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry IconsArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- The Flavor JournalArts, Food
- The StacksArts, Books, Society & Culture
- Dragons in the Details: A Romantasy Deep Dive PodcastArts, Books
About Expense Account
Hey, it's J Lee, food critic at large for Emily Sundberg’s Feed Me. I write about $300 martinis, New York City's secret chicken tenders, my favorite dim sum spots, and how I’ll never wait in line for froyo. I’ve got one million opinions about food, but the thing is, everyone has their own opinions about food and I want to hear all of them. Every week on Expense Account we’ll have a guest, it could be a chef, a writer, a musician, an actor, and we’ll talk about food. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Best meals and worst meals. Food that is shockingly expensive. And favorite spots around the world. We might even take a peek inside of their fridge, to find out how they're really eating. We’ll always start the conversation with food, but we’ll always wind up somewhere else, because food is culture, and everybody eats. www.readfeedme.comPodcast website
Listen to Expense Account, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Expense Account
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Expense Account: Podcasts in Family