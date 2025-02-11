Divorce, Dating, & Beauty Tips – Answering YOUR Questions!
It’s time for an honest AMA, and I’m answering YOUR questions about divorce, dating, skincare, beauty, and even home renovations. Nothing is off-limits on this "My Life Online with Susan Yara" podcast episode!
Nikki La Rose: From Makeup Artist to YouTube Success
Nikki La Rose is back for another episode of "My Life Online with Susan Yara"! This time we discuss how she went from being a pro makeup artist to becoming a successful content creator and YouTuber. In this episode, she talks about her journey and gives tips she learned along the way!
Skin Tints, Skincare Prep, & the 5-Minute Face with Nikki La Rose
For this episode of "My Life Online with Susan Yara," I have a very special guest: Nikki La Rose! She's my longtime makeup artist, one of my best friends, and a successful content creator. I've learned some of my best makeup tips from her, so I wanted to bring her in to share makeup tips everyone needs to know. We talk about skin tints, skincare prep for makeup, and what makeup you need for a flawless 5-minute face.
The Best Age for a Facelift, According to a Plastic Surgeon
What is the best age for a facelift? With people opting for facelifts at younger ages, I sat down with board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder to uncover the facts. In this episode of My Life Online with Susan Yara, we dive deep into everything you need to know about facelifts, from timing to expert tips.
Sex Therapist Reveals Secrets to Better Relationships & Hotter Sex
Are you curious about how to keep the spark alive in your relationship or navigate the complexities of dating? I brought in sex therapist Dr. Kate Balestrieri for this episode of "My Life Online with Susan Yara" to talk all about it! We discuss topics like:
💑 How often should you have sex in a relationship?
💔 How to prevent "the ick" about your partner.
🔥 Tips for spicing up your sex life in long-term relationships.
🕒 Should you schedule sex to keep the passion alive?
👩❤️👩 Do open marriages really work?
👶 Marriage and sex life after kids—how to manage the changes.
❤️ Tips for casual sex and navigating dating apps.
Whether you’re single, in a committed relationship, or somewhere in between, this video has something for everyone. Don’t miss these expert tips for a healthier, happier love and sex life!
Welcome to My Life Online — a podcast where we talk about the digital landscape from my perspective as a news reporter, content creator, producer, talent manager, brand founder and social media consumer. We’re going to have some fun and learn a lot together.