Sex Therapist Reveals Secrets to Better Relationships & Hotter Sex

Are you curious about how to keep the spark alive in your relationship or navigate the complexities of dating? I brought in sex therapist Dr. Kate Balestrieri for this episode of "My Life Online with Susan Yara" to talk all about it! We discuss topics like: 💑 How often should you have sex in a relationship? 💔 How to prevent "the ick" about your partner. 🔥 Tips for spicing up your sex life in long-term relationships. 🕒 Should you schedule sex to keep the passion alive? 👩‍❤️‍👩 Do open marriages really work? 👶 Marriage and sex life after kids—how to manage the changes. ❤️ Tips for casual sex and navigating dating apps. Whether you're single, in a committed relationship, or somewhere in between, this video has something for everyone. Don't miss these expert tips for a healthier, happier love and sex life! 💕