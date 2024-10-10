Have a listen to Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim, a new Headgum podcast! Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects you might, too. On Thanks Dad, she invites guests like Bill Burr, Kenan Thompson, Adam Pally, Hasan Minaj, Tim Meadows, Andy Cohen, and many more to be her “Dad for the Day” and has funny, heartfelt conversations with them about their experiences with their own dads and as parents themselves. Each episode wraps up with her getting practical advice from her guests such as how to get the best deal when buying a house, how to know you’ve found “the one,” and how to perfect your jump shot.
--------
3:12
Y.M.C.A. by Village People
Y.M.C.A....an absolutely loony song. Yet also a generational anthem. And also, a red herring, because this episode is not actually about Y.M.C.A. This episode is actually about a shocking reveal that will change the future of this podcast and possibly the world. Goodbye, for now.
Walk-in music: a lot of stuff...... So Fresh, So Clean by Outkast, It Ain't Me by Bob Dylan, Caravan by Van Morrison, Gamewinner by Vulfpeck feat. Charles Jones...maybe a couple others? Can't remember.
--------
1:25:55
'Sugar' by Maroon 5 (w/ Ena Da)
Evan & Andrew are joined by Ena Da to discuss the detestable but also detestably catchy song Sugar. There are just so many problems. Not least, how do we understand "sugar" and "red velvet" in light of recent illuminations of Adam Levine's idea of romance? More fundamentally, is Maroon 5 even still a band? Or just five guys cosplaying as a rock band while they sing along to Mike Posner studio tracks? And why are they giving themselves out as wedding presents to unsuspecting Los Angelenos?
Guest: Ena Da
Walk-in music: 'The Door' by George Jones; 'Sugar Sugar' by Wilson Pickett; 'Take On Me' by A'ha.
--------
1:18:07
'One Headlight' by The Wallflowers
Nepotism babies are so hot right now! But have they…always been?!? Evan & Andrew discuss the hottest nepotism baby of the 90s outside of Socks Clinton, Evan desperately and fruitlessly attempts to get Andrew to stop talking about Bob Dylan and start talking about ̶J̶a̶k̶o̶b̶ ̶D̶y̶l̶a̶n̶ The Wallflowers instead. But the sonorous tones of the organ on ‘One Headlight’ keeps drawing Andrew back to Dylan the elder like moth to a flame. Andrew resorts to the only revenge available to him in this format, which is the most brutal $5 segment that has ever been recorded on our podcast.
Walk-in music: ‘Backup Plan’ by Maya Hawke; ‘Their Hearts Were Full of Spring’ by The Four Freshmen.
--------
1:11:04
'Long December' by Counting Crows (w/ Pat Cassels)
How long is it? Every single kid knows exactly how many days are left until Christmas, every harried mom and dad knows how few shopping days are left until the 25th, yet Adam Duritz and The Counting Crows are out here acting like Einsteinian physics applies to the Gregorian Calendar. Can our intrepid and unabashedly festive hosts take the most heartbreaking song in the advent oeuvre and turn it into something that will go on your family's Christmas Eve playlist? Seems impossible!
Guest: Pat Cassels
Walk-in music: ‘Atlantic City’ by The Band; ‘Latest Record Project’ by Van Morrison; ‘Islands In The Stream’ by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
