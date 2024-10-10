'One Headlight' by The Wallflowers

Nepotism babies are so hot right now! But have they…always been?!? Evan & Andrew discuss the hottest nepotism baby of the 90s outside of Socks Clinton, Evan desperately and fruitlessly attempts to get Andrew to stop talking about Bob Dylan and start talking about ̶J̶a̶k̶o̶b̶ ̶D̶y̶l̶a̶n̶ The Wallflowers instead. But the sonorous tones of the organ on 'One Headlight' keeps drawing Andrew back to Dylan the elder like moth to a flame. Andrew resorts to the only revenge available to him in this format, which is the most brutal $5 segment that has ever been recorded on our podcast. You can watch the video version of this episode HERE! Walk-in music: 'Backup Plan' by Maya Hawke; 'Their Hearts Were Full of Spring' by The Four Freshmen.