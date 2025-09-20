Perimenopause Unveiled: Navigating the Hormonal Shift
In this episode of the Legge Up Podcast, host Tevi Legge dives deep into the topic of perimenopause with expert Jennifer Dueck. An often overlooked phase of life, perimenopause is the transition period leading up to menopause characterized by significant hormonal changes. Jennifer, a nurse advancing in women's health, explains the wide range of symptoms women may experience, from mood swings to sleep disturbances, and highlights the importance of understanding these changes as more than just stress or aging. Together, they discuss how recognizing and addressing perimenopausal symptoms can improve women's quality of life
--------
51:48
--------
51:48
From Podcast Host to City Council: Tevi Legge's Bold Move
In this special Legge Up Podcast episode, host Tevi Legge announces her candidacy for Lethbridge City Council. Tevi, known for her real-talk style on topics ranging from family life to city issues, shares her motivations for running and the major challenges the city faces. Her campaign focuses on enhancing public safety, improving affordability, fostering economic growth, and nurturing a sense of community identity in Lethbridge. As an entrepreneur and mother, Tevi brings a wealth of real-world experience and commitment to building a better future for her hometown, urging listeners to join her in creating positive change.
--------
10:27
--------
10:27
AI 101 : Unplugging the Myths and Mysteries
In this episode of the Legge Up podcast, host Tevi Legge delves into the intriguing world of artificial intelligence (AI). From its historical roots in the 1950s with Alan Turing's pioneering ideas to its pervasive presence in our pockets today, AI has evolved significantly. Tevi explains the different 'flavors' of AI, including narrow AI, general AI, and the somewhat intimidating superintelligence. Through lighthearted analogies and everyday examples, listeners learn about how AI operates through machine and deep learning. The episode also tackles the pros and cons of AI and teases possible future developments like self-driving cars and personalized tutors.
--------
12:25
--------
12:25
Hockey Politics & Hockey Moms
In this episode of the Legge Up Podcast, host Tevi Legge dives into the murky world of youth hockey politics, with firsthand insights from Courtney Mihalicz. The episode explores how parents, more than coaches or sponsors, often hold significant power over the dynamics of youth teams. Discussing experiences of biased tryout decisions, favoritism on the ice, and the impact of financial influence, Legge and Mihalicz unpack how parental behavior can greatly affect both team culture and children's experiences. The conversation emphasizes the importance of self-awareness and restraint among parents to ensure a positive and fair environment for young athletes.
--------
53:33
--------
53:33
Balancing Aging Parents and Growing Kids
In this episode of The Legge Up podcast, hosts Tevi and Courtney discuss the challenges of caring for aging parents while simultaneously raising their own children. They reflect on the unexpected responsibilities they face with their fathers, both named Doug, who have health issues. Courtney shares her experience with her father's cognitive decline post-COVID, while Tevi relates her surprise realization of her parents' dependency after her mom's hip replacement. They explore the nuances of support, the importance of humor in difficult situations, and finding ways to ease the daily lives of their aging parents.