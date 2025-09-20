Balancing Aging Parents and Growing Kids

In this episode of The Legge Up podcast, hosts Tevi and Courtney discuss the challenges of caring for aging parents while simultaneously raising their own children. They reflect on the unexpected responsibilities they face with their fathers, both named Doug, who have health issues. Courtney shares her experience with her father's cognitive decline post-COVID, while Tevi relates her surprise realization of her parents' dependency after her mom's hip replacement. They explore the nuances of support, the importance of humor in difficult situations, and finding ways to ease the daily lives of their aging parents.