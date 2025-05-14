Diddy and Cassie: 'The Punisher's' Perspective

Sharay Hayes, the exotic dancer known by his stage name "The Punisher," took the stand last week during the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial to testify about what he did, saw and heard during the so-called "freak-offs" he was paid to participate in. Today, he sits down with CNN's Laura Coates to give us a candid telling of his encounters with Diddy and Cassie Ventura. Plus, we hear the latest on testimony from a close associate of both Diddy and Cassie — a stylist whose perspective on Diddy's control of Cassie's look is important to the prosecution's case.