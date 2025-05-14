This week, Laura interviewed Marion “Suge” Knight about the ongoing trial of his longtime music industry rival Sean “Diddy” Combs. Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year-sentence on a manslaughter charge, talked from a prison phone about the way the industry takes advantage of artists, what has and hasn’t surprised him about the allegations against Combs, and why he thinks the prosecution’s efforts might fail. We bring you their conversation in a weekend bonus episode.
13:44
How Sean Became Diddy
The third week of the federal criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs brought more explosive testimony from several key witnesses, including a former assistant identified to the court only with a pseudonym, “Mia,” who claimed the rapper physically and sexually assaulted her repeatedly during her eight years working for him. On today’s show, we hear why her testimony might be some of the most important in the case. And Laura interviews Diddy’s former publicist Rob Shuter, who describes how Diddy crafted — and manipulated — his own public image.
25:20
Diddy and Cassie: 'The Punisher's' Perspective
Sharay Hayes, the exotic dancer known by his stage name "The Punisher," took the stand last week during the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial to testify about what he did, saw and heard during the so-called “freak-offs” he was paid to participate in. Today, he sits down with CNN’s Laura Coates to give us a candid telling of his encounters with Diddy and Cassie Ventura. Plus, we hear the latest on testimony from a close associate of both Diddy and Cassie — a stylist whose perspective on Diddy's control of Cassie's look is important to the prosecution's case.
37:32
Blown-Up Cars and Backstage Secrets
As the second week of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s racketeering trial came to an end, all eyes turned to another entertainer, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, whose explosive testimony about Diddy included allegations of a burned-out Porsche and a frightened dog. CNN entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister joins Laura Coates to break it all down, and we revisit a conversation with Diddy’s former makeup artist, Mylah Morales, which was referenced in today’s testimony.
30:20
An Expert Explains Why Survivors Stay Silent
As the second week of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ racketeering and sex trafficking trial unfolds, the abuse and coercion alleged by Combs’ ex-girlfriend has been in the spotlight. Laura Coates speaks with Dr. Lisa Fontes, a professor and expert on intimate partner violence and coercive control, to unpack what the jury heard and what it reveals about the prosecution’s strategy.
After thirty years in the media spotlight, there are no cameras at the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. So, let CNN anchor and chief legal analyst Laura Coates take you inside the courtroom. On Trial by Jury: Diddy, she'll shine a light on every move that matters in Diddy's trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and assault to engage in prostitution.