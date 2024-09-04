10: Gothic Baby with Reby Sky Hardy

This week, Bridget talks to Reby Sky Hardy, the author of "Life of a Gothic Baby". After years of being a professional wrestler and model, she started making content staring her daughter, and The Gothic Baby took social media by storm. During the episode, Bridget and Reby talk about about her Gothic aesthetic, what inspired her to start making her Gothic Baby content, her new book "Life of a Gothic Baby" and of course her personal ghost stories! Special thanks to Haunted Orange County for the studio space! Thank you so much to the sponsors of this episode, check them out! Hello Fresh: Use my link to get 10 free meals.