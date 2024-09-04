On this week's episode Bridget talks to paranormal investigator Alex LeMay. Alex has had MANY paranormal experiences in her life, starting from a very young age. Her spooky encounters have brought her to plenty of interesting and haunted places, causing her to have even more ghostly encounters. Alex also chats about her queer paranormal show "Living for the Dead", Arizona hauntings, and her handmade paranormal equipment.
10: Gothic Baby with Reby Sky Hardy
This week, Bridget talks to Reby Sky Hardy, the author of "Life of a Gothic Baby". After years of being a professional wrestler and model, she started making content staring her daughter, and The Gothic Baby took social media by storm. During the episode, Bridget and Reby talk about about her Gothic aesthetic, what inspired her to start making her Gothic Baby content, her new book "Life of a Gothic Baby" and of course her personal ghost stories! Special thanks to Haunted Orange County for the studio space!
9: New England Legends with Jeff Belanger
On this week's episode Bridget sits down with Jeff Belanger, of of the hosts of the host of New England Legends and a writer for Ghost Adventures. Bridget and Jeff dive into stories about New England's haunted places and creepy legends. And Jeff discusses his extensive career surrounding the paranormal, including some of his spookiest experiences.
8: Don't F*ck with Ghosts! The Movie with Stu Stone & Adam Rodness
On this week's episode Bridget talks to the Executive Producers of the new movie Don't F*ck with Ghosts. The movie about a group of guys trying to see if ghosts are real, and during the filming REAL things start happening including an entire table moving on it's own. Bridget was asked to guest star in the movie, and she and the guys talk about the filming process and the spooky behind the scenes happenings!
7: Mount Washington Hotel with Amy Bruni
On this week's episode, Bridget talks to Kindred Spirits TV Personality and Paranormal Investigator Amy Bruni about the history, hauntings and paranormal experiences at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel. Amy dives into her own creepy experiences, and what it's like to spend time in some of the spookiest haunted places!
Dive into the mysterious and macabre with Ghost Bunny, the paranormal podcast hosted by Bridget Marquardt. Join Bridget, known for her sense of adventure, levity and long history with the paranormal as she explores the enigmatic world of ghosts, hauntings, and supernatural phenomena. Each week, Bridget delves into chilling stories, interviews with experts, and first-hand accounts from those who’ve encountered the unexplained. Whether you’re a skeptic or a seasoned ghost hunter, Ghost Bunny promises a spine-tingling, yet light hearted, curiosity driven journey into the unknown. Grab your EMF meter, light a candle, and prepare for a thrilling ride through the paranormal with Bridget Marquardt guiding the way.