Trailer

After the movie "Free Willy" became a hit, word got out that the star of the film, a killer whale named Keiko, was sick and living in a tiny pool at a Mexican amusement park. Fans were outraged and pleaded for his release. "The Good Whale" tells the story of the wildly ambitious science experiment to return Keiko to the ocean — while the world watched. An epic tale that starts in Mexico and ends in Norway, the six-episode series follows Keiko as he's transported from country to country, each time landing in the hands of well-intentioned people who believe they know what's best for him – people who still disagree, decades later, about whether they did the right thing.