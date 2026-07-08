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Bearing Scars

Michael Ertel
Health & WellnessMental Health
Bearing Scars
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • Bearing Scars

    The Ballad of the Senator

    07/08/2026 | 44 mins.
    Just a decade ago, Senator Jeff Clemens was on a political fast track in Florida as one of the highest-ranking Democratic senators in the third-largest state in the nation.  His work in economic development, social, medical and community building saw Senator Clemens as a statewide leader on a potentially national trajectory.

    In this episode, we discuss the scandal that ended his political career, and how his resilience routines have helped him the write the ballad of his new life.

    Links from this episode:
    BearingScars.com

    https://open.spotify.com/album/3XFfuVx35hhR90hOnVOUIT?si=MuCaw603THmGY_GfbdUgIA
  • Bearing Scars

    The Senator's Rock & Roll rise

    06/24/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Just a decade ago, Senator Jeff Clemens was on a political fast track in Florida as one of the highest-ranking Democratic senators in the third-largest state in the nation.  His work in economic development, social, medical and community building saw Senator Clemens as a statewide leader on a potentially national trajectory.

    In this episode, we’ll discuss his idyllic childhood in Michigan, to his rise as one of the most influential leaders in the State of Florida.  

    Links from this episode:

    BearingScars.com

    https://open.spotify.com/album/3XFfuVx35hhR90hOnVOUIT?si=MuCaw603THmGY_GfbdUgIA
  • Bearing Scars

    From homeless drug addict to the pinnacle of prominence

    06/10/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Today we revisit our discussion with Desmond Meade. The Nobel Peace Prize nominee and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World discusses his two decade journey from homeless drug addict moments away from ending it all to sobriety, college, law school, and international prominence. Host Michael Ertel and Desmond delve into the heart of forgiveness and second chances.
    Links from the show:
    https://bearingscars.com/
    https://www.desmondmeade.com/
    https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/653904/let-my-people-vote-by-desmond-meade/
    https://floridarrc.com/
    https://www.cleanslateinitiative.org/

    Please review our podcast on Apple or Spotify.
  • Bearing Scars

    The man who couldn't be canceled

    05/27/2026 | 1h
    Tim Kelley had done everything right: MIT degree in mathematics, strong family life, Navy commanding officer, senior executive at Oracle, community leader.

    Then, in the blink of an eye, two people independently set out to destroy everything he'd built. Their weapon: cancel culture.

    Learn about how Tim battled the smears, emerged victorious, and used those lessons to teach others how to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the chaos.

    Links from this episode:
    https://www.BearingScars.com
    https://www.CanceledLeader.com
  • Bearing Scars

    Beyond the Amazon Documentary, the real Heather Rovet

    05/13/2026 | 42 mins.
    In part two of our discussion with Toronto businesswoman Heather Rovet, we learn how her life after being scammed for more than $100,000 was simply more of the same -- another scam. This time it wasn't just her money that was stolen, it was her heart. While her life story has become an Amazon Prime documentary titled RomCon, Who the F is Jason Porter?, we go beyond the film to meet the woman behind the story.

    Links from the episode:
    https://www.BearingScars.com
    https://www.amazon.com/ROMCON-Who-Jason-Porter-Season/dp/B0F7MG4GZ7
    https://www.heatherrovet.com/

    Please review our podcast on Apple or Spotify. You can also rate us on Podchaser at: https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/bearing-scars-6266254
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About Bearing Scars
Bearing Scars hosts raw discussions with titans in their fields. But we won’t just be talking about the achievements with which you’re familiar. There are a ton of fluffy podcasts about success, but Bearing Scars peels back the visage to discover the real truth of those who admit to missteps in life, and worked to rebuild themselves in the aftermath. We talk with those who have gone from prison to prominence, from debilitating addiction to public adoration, from youthful indiscretion to business dominance and from career-ending scandal to redefining their life’s work. Our tagline here is rebounding with Grit, Grace and Growth. We learn from these leaders how they have stayed focused, continued to drive forward; maintained an inward and outward mental balance, and grown so their scars won’t define their legacy. And you’ll hopefully learn from their resilience routines, which have helped them through the tough times. The name of this series is Bearing Scars. Because those marks will never disappear, especially in this hyper-toxic, everything online forever atmosphere, but we can work to turn those scars into reminder to keep fighting for our own American Dream, and inspiring others to do the same. Let's learn together.
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Health & WellnessMental HealthPersonal JournalsScienceSocial SciencesSociety & Culture

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