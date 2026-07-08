Tim Kelley had done everything right: MIT degree in mathematics, strong family life, Navy commanding officer, senior executive at Oracle, community leader.
Then, in the blink of an eye, two people independently set out to destroy everything he'd built. Their weapon: cancel culture.
Learn about how Tim battled the smears, emerged victorious, and used those lessons to teach others how to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the chaos.
Links from this episode:
https://www.BearingScars.com
https://www.CanceledLeader.com