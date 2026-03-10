Trauma Is Inescapable: A Common-Sense Approach To Post-Traumatic Stress With Bob Delaney
03/10/2026 | 32 mins.
The path to healing from post-traumatic stress requires bravery, honesty, and a willingness to share your story. Bob Delaney‘s life truly reads like a movie script: he’s a former New Jersey State Trooper who spent three years undercover infiltrating the mob, and later became one of the NBA’s most respected referees, officiating over 1,500 games. His extraordinary journey has made him a leading voice on resilience and leadership, using his experience to help first responders, veterans, and athletes understand the human side of high-pressure lives. Bob discusses how the game of basketball became his therapy and how a common-sense approach is better than over-medicalizing the conversation. He reminds us that trauma is inescapable, and through his powerful Kintsugi analogy for healing, he proves that what is personal is universal.
Reading about mental health is hard. Let’s schedule a free consultation.
Healing Doesn't Mean Hiding: Fitness, Shame, And Men's Mental Health With Jake And Joe Sharp
02/17/2026 | 33 mins.
Men’s mental health takes center stage as we hear a story of turning pain into purpose. Marc Lehman welcomes identical twins, fitness coaches, and mental health advocates Jake and Joe Sharp, who turned the tragedy of losing their younger brother Sam to suicide into a powerful mission to help others heal. They speak with incredible honesty about the impact of grief, the darkness of depression, and overcoming the isolating grip of shame and perfectionism. Their raw, real, and deeply human conversation explores the life-changing role that community, physical wellness, and finding hope played in their journey, showing listeners that true healing means connecting and growing strong together.
Reading about mental health is hard. Let’s schedule a free consultation.
Taking Off The Mask: Breaking The Silence On Men’s Mental Health With Dean Daniel
01/20/2026 | 46 mins.
The true strength in men’s mental health isn’t toughing it out, but taking off the mask and choosing to fight another day. Marc Lehman sits down with former athlete turned passionate mental health advocate and founder of Unbeaten, Dean Daniel, who shares his raw and incredibly powerful journey through chronic pain, eight spinal surgeries, and multiple suicide attempts. As a proud ambassador for Tough To Talk, Dean opens up about the stigma surrounding men’s emotions, the devastating effects of silence on families, and the life-changing choice he made to live and help others realize they are never truly alone.
Reading about mental health is hard. Let’s schedule a free consultation.
Unpacking The Complicated Layers Of Adolescent Mental Health With Jill Weinstein
01/06/2026 | 26 mins.
Navigating the complicated landscape of adolescent mental health requires empathy, support, and an open conversation. Marc Lehman welcomes Jill Weinstein, an LPC, mental health professional, and Clinical Director of Ignite, an adolescent mental health program at the Berman Center in Atlanta, who shares her insights from over 20 years of experience. The conversation explores the “big shift” of young adults leaving for college, the importance of proactive support—including managing legal shifts like FERPA—and the complicated, multilayered issues facing teens today. Jill and Marc also discuss reframing self-care as daily moments of awe and joy, the need for healthy relationships with social media, and the powerful role of community and connection in healing.
Reading about mental health is hard. Let’s schedule a free consultation.
Practical Mental Health Tips For Teens And Parents With Dr. Mariela Podolski
12/09/2025 | 33 mins.
Rising rates of anxiety and depression among teens and young adults aren’t just statistics—they’re real stories playing out in families every day. Dr. Mariela Podolski, a Connecticut-based child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, joins host Marc Lehman to explore the forces behind this trend and what parents, students, and communities can do about it. With more than 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Podolski breaks down how instant gratification, phones, and “toxic positivity” affect mental health; why delayed gratification and frustration tolerance matter; and how parents can model wellness through sleep, nutrition, movement, and purpose. Packed with practical tips on managing devices, scaffolding self-care, and normalizing help-seeking, this conversation empowers families and young people to build the resilience they need for school, college, and beyond.
Reading about mental health is hard. Let’s schedule a free consultation.
The transition to college and the college years are a challenging phase for a young adult. Besides jumping into a higher level of education and the bigger responsibilities that come with it, they also live away from home, face numerous adjustments, and connect with brand-new faces. It often leads to various mental health issues, and sadly, this age bracket usually lacks access to proper care and support in this area. The stigma around it is ripe and almost unbreakable. This podcast aims to remove this major roadblock on the path toward the growth for these promising young people.Welcome to Normalize It Forward, the show that brings crucial conversations about the mental health and wellness of young adults into the spotlight. This is for those preparing to enter college, currently in the middle of their college journey, parents who want to support them better, and therapists who desire to improve their methods.Each episode delves into a wide range of approaches to elevate mental health and gain a more meaningful life. For young adults, this is your go-to resource for self-love and mindfulness. Learn effective ways to clear your mind of negativity and build a more positive outlook. Find out how breathwork exercises, meditation, and yoga sessions can help you, especially if you have not tried them. Discover the benefits of improving time management skills, reducing social media exposure, and avoiding getting burned out from your overwhelming to-do lists.Hear first-hand experiences from students, parents, therapists and more about the mental health issues faced by most young adults today. Listen to stories of triumphs and losses to find out how to emulate their biggest wins and avoid following their biggest mistakes. Each individual’s mind works in its own unique ways, but there are always valuable lessons to learn from their in-depth insights and realizations.Hosting the podcast is Marc Lehman, a marriage and family therapist with over two decades of professional experience. Aside from seeing couples for marital therapy, he also specializes in working with young adults transitioning from high school to college to address their mental health and environmental difficulties. Marc owns U ARE HEARD LLC, an online coaching business for students across the United States who need assistance while they are away at school. As an interactive and solution-focused therapist, he efficiently combines complementary methodologies with compassion and understanding to offer highly personalized services to each client.Marc brings to the podcast his vast knowledge from his many years of interaction with people from all walks of life who face different mental health issues. He has guided countless students through the hardest moments of their college years. He has evaluated families of all different sizes and backgrounds. He has treated inpatient and outpatient individuals. He has met persons who have fallen into addiction, struggled with illnesses, or even contemplated taking their own lives. This puts Marc in a position to fully understand what is helping or not when it comes to one’s mental health. His eye-opening insights make every episode more informative, engaging, and enlightening.Today’s young people will run the world one day. The future is in their hands. If they are not their best selves while getting their education, it will be all for naught. They will not be able to efficiently apply their learnings to the real world or create the changes they want to happen. If you are one of these young adults who wants to make your college years fruitful and meaningful, Marc is here to teach you how to face your inner battles. By taking care of your mental health and putting yourself on the path to wellness and mindfulness, you will experience profound growth and unparalleled success. Now is the time to normalize this conversation, break the stigma, and unleash your fullest potential.Tune in to Normalize It Forward at www.uareheard.com.