About Normalize It Forward

The transition to college and the college years are a challenging phase for a young adult. Besides jumping into a higher level of education and the bigger responsibilities that come with it, they also live away from home, face numerous adjustments, and connect with brand-new faces. It often leads to various mental health issues, and sadly, this age bracket usually lacks access to proper care and support in this area. The stigma around it is ripe and almost unbreakable. This podcast aims to remove this major roadblock on the path toward the growth for these promising young people.Welcome to Normalize It Forward, the show that brings crucial conversations about the mental health and wellness of young adults into the spotlight. This is for those preparing to enter college, currently in the middle of their college journey, parents who want to support them better, and therapists who desire to improve their methods.Each episode delves into a wide range of approaches to elevate mental health and gain a more meaningful life. For young adults, this is your go-to resource for self-love and mindfulness. Learn effective ways to clear your mind of negativity and build a more positive outlook. Find out how breathwork exercises, meditation, and yoga sessions can help you, especially if you have not tried them. Discover the benefits of improving time management skills, reducing social media exposure, and avoiding getting burned out from your overwhelming to-do lists.Hear first-hand experiences from students, parents, therapists and more about the mental health issues faced by most young adults today. Listen to stories of triumphs and losses to find out how to emulate their biggest wins and avoid following their biggest mistakes. Each individual’s mind works in its own unique ways, but there are always valuable lessons to learn from their in-depth insights and realizations.Hosting the podcast is Marc Lehman, a marriage and family therapist with over two decades of professional experience. Aside from seeing couples for marital therapy, he also specializes in working with young adults transitioning from high school to college to address their mental health and environmental difficulties. Marc owns U ARE HEARD LLC, an online coaching business for students across the United States who need assistance while they are away at school. As an interactive and solution-focused therapist, he efficiently combines complementary methodologies with compassion and understanding to offer highly personalized services to each client.Marc brings to the podcast his vast knowledge from his many years of interaction with people from all walks of life who face different mental health issues. He has guided countless students through the hardest moments of their college years. He has evaluated families of all different sizes and backgrounds. He has treated inpatient and outpatient individuals. He has met persons who have fallen into addiction, struggled with illnesses, or even contemplated taking their own lives. This puts Marc in a position to fully understand what is helping or not when it comes to one’s mental health. His eye-opening insights make every episode more informative, engaging, and enlightening.Today’s young people will run the world one day. The future is in their hands. If they are not their best selves while getting their education, it will be all for naught. They will not be able to efficiently apply their learnings to the real world or create the changes they want to happen. If you are one of these young adults who wants to make your college years fruitful and meaningful, Marc is here to teach you how to face your inner battles. By taking care of your mental health and putting yourself on the path to wellness and mindfulness, you will experience profound growth and unparalleled success. Now is the time to normalize this conversation, break the stigma, and unleash your fullest potential.Tune in to Normalize It Forward at www.uareheard.com.