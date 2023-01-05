ATG 123: Why You're Always Out of Time and How to Fix It

Are you always running out of time, feeling overwhelmed or stressed out by an endless to-do list? In this episode, I’ll show you why this happens and share the quickest and easiest way to fix it! You'll discover why managing your time effectively is critical to achieving your goals, plus I’ll share my favorite tool for checking my time. Listen in to take control of your schedule to accomplish more with minimal stress and maximum fun!Want to join my online membership called Guaranteed Goals Community? Click here to get started!Follow me on GoodReadsBook me to speak at your event or to your team!You can get more info on the Soundtracks Video Course.Follow Jon on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.Order Soundtracks, Jon's newest book available wherever you find quality books!