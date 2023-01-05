The future belongs to finishers. Join New York Times Bestselling author and speaker Jon Acuff as he explores the best tips, tricks and techniques to getting fro... More
ATG 123: Why You're Always Out of Time and How to Fix It
Are you always running out of time, feeling overwhelmed or stressed out by an endless to-do list? In this episode, I’ll show you why this happens and share the quickest and easiest way to fix it! You'll discover why managing your time effectively is critical to achieving your goals, plus I’ll share my favorite tool for checking my time. Listen in to take control of your schedule to accomplish more with minimal stress and maximum fun!Want to join my online membership called Guaranteed Goals Community? Click here to get started!Follow me on GoodReadsBook me to speak at your event or to your team!You can get more info on the Soundtracks Video Course.Follow Jon on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.Order Soundtracks, Jon's newest book available wherever you find quality books!
5/1/2023
23:05
ATG 122: 5 Games for Winning Your Goals
Sometimes life feels overwhelming – too complicated or complex. But at the end of the day, it all boils down to just 5 big games. In this episode, Gian and I unpack each of the 5 games: career, finances, relationships, health, and fun. And you’ll learn the cheat codes to stack the deck in your favor to get the most out of your life and goals. So no matter your goal – get in shape, write a book, start a side hustle, have a better marriage, pay off debt, raise a Rhodesian Ridgeback – listen in and start winning!Want to join the GGC? Click here to get started!Follow me on GoodReadsBook me to speak at your event or to your team!You can get more info on the Soundtracks Video Course.Follow Jon on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.Order Soundtracks, Jon's newest book available wherever you find quality books!
4/24/2023
41:23
ATG 121: Beyond Perfect: Soundtracks I Use to Beat Perfectionism (Part 2)
Does your perfectionism make you feel like it's "all or nothing?" That perfectionist mindset limits your productivity and full potential. In "Beyond Perfect" Part 2, I join forces with Gian Lemmi, an Acuff team member and collegiate tennis coach, to tackle this issue. In this episode, you'll discover the value of breaking goals into smaller tasks, why I have a wall of reminders for tough days, and the soundtracks I use to beat perfectionism. You’ll also learn how to adjust your personal scorecards throughout life's seasons and make the most of every opportunity. Join us to embrace progress over perfection and unlock your full potential!In This Episode:Join the 3-day FREE Beyond Perfect Challenge!Follow me on GoodReadsBook me to speak at your event or to your team!You can get more info on the Soundtracks Video Course.Follow Jon on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.Order Soundtracks, Jon's newest book available wherever you find quality books!
4/17/2023
32:51
ATG 120: Beyond Perfect: The Hidden Enemy of Your Goals (Part 1)
Ever felt like perfectionism is your biggest obstacle to achieving your goals? In this 2-part series of "Beyond Perfect," you'll discover how to take control of your perfectionism and unleash your full potential. Join me and my special guest, Gian Lemmi from Acuff Ideas (you're gonna love him)! In this episode (Part 1), we discuss impostor syndrome, procrastination, and striking the right balance between excellence and perfectionism. Let's kick perfectionism to the curb and start making real progress together!In This Episode:Join the 3-day FREE Beyond Perfect Challenge!Follow me on GoodReadsBook me to speak at your event or to your team!You can get more info on the Soundtracks Video Course.Follow Jon on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.Order Soundtracks, Jon's newest book available wherever you find quality books!
4/10/2023
31:44
ATG 119: 5 Mind-Blowing Quotes You Need to Crush Your Goals
Have you ever wondered what it takes to achieve your goals and unlock your true potential? In this episode, I share five mind-blowing quotes from Elizabeth King, John Mellencamp, Scott Galloway, and Al Andrews. These quotes have personally impacted me and can help you too.You’ll also learn why it’s important to have a system and boundaries in place to achieve your goals and unleash your creativity. Grab something to take notes, because you’ll want to write these down and keep them close when you need extra encouragement. Join me for this episode where we explore the powerful insights of these amazing individuals together!In This Episode:Join the free Beyond Perfect Challenge! Follow me on GoodReadsBook me to speak at your event or to your team!You can get more info on the Soundtracks Video Course.Follow Jon on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.Order Soundtracks, Jon's newest book available wherever you find quality books!
