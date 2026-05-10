About 6PR - 882 News Talk

About 6PR - 882 News Talk

About 6PR - 882 News Talk

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Welcome to 6PR - 882 News Talk, Perth’s premier source for news, talk shows, and engaging radio entertainment, broadcasting proudly from the heart of Perth, Australia. This iconic station is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive coverage tailored for the vibrant communities within the Perth region and beyond.



6PR - 882 News Talk is a proud member of the Nine Radio network, a leading media conglomerate renowned for quality broadcasting across Australia. While 6PR stands as a beacon in its own right, it shares a synergistic relationship with smaller stations within the network, ensuring a wide-reaching impact across the airwaves.



Catering to a diverse audience, 6PR does not confine itself to a single genre but rather offers a rich tapestry of content. From classic hits to modern tunes, the station’s live programming is peppered with music that resonates with listeners of all ages. Among its offerings, the 'Golden Oldies Playlist,' 'Top 40 Hits Mix,' and 'Easy Listening Favourites' are particularly beloved by its audience.



True to its commitment to keeping the community informed and engaged, 6PR - 882 News Talk provides daily news bulletins, real-time traffic updates, and accurate weather forecasts, ensuring that listeners are never out of touch with the world around them.



Podcasts have become a staple of 6PR’s digital footprint, with 'Perth Live,' 'The Morning Program,' and 'Sportsday' being the top three that listeners turn to for insightful discussions, local affairs, and sports commentary.



The station’s programming is designed with the professional in mind but is equally appealing to hobbyists, offering a blend of content that spans various interests and industries. Known for its catchphrase, "Talking Perth," 6PR stands out for its interactive and community-focused approach.



While music is a key component, 6PR does not specifically champion one genre but instead celebrates the diversity of its listeners' tastes. The station, however, does not shy away from live sports coverage, with a keen focus on AFL, cricket, and rugby, bringing games and commentary to life for sports enthusiasts.



6PR - 882 News Talk does not regularly feature religious programming, focusing instead on current affairs, lifestyle segments, and sports broadcasts.



With its professional delivery, 6PR - 882 News Talk has become a staple in its listeners' daily routines, offering a mix of content that both informs and entertains. For those seeking a dynamic and responsive radio experience, 6PR - 882 News Talk is the station to tune into for live broadcasts, engaging talk shows, and a connection to the Perth community. Whether through traditional airwaves or online streaming, 6PR ensures that its listeners are always just a click or dial away from joining the conversation.



