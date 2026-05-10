About 2GB - 873 AM

About 2GB - 873 AM

About 2GB - 873 AM

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Welcome to 2GB - 873 AM, Sydney's premier news, talk, and sport radio station, broadcasting from the heart of Sydney, Australia, to a dedicated listening base across the region. This station stands as a pillar of the community, offering a blend of news, talk, and entertainment that resonates with the spirit of Sydney.



2GB - 873 AM, a key station within the Nine Radio network, boasts a rich heritage and a modern outlook, offering unmatched radio content that connects smaller stations within the group for a far-reaching and comprehensive listening experience.



The station's programming is a lively mix of live talk shows and a diverse selection of music, ensuring there's something for every listener. While 2GB - 873 AM does not primarily focus on music, it punctuates its talk segments with music that spans various genres, appealing to a wide audience with playlists such as 'Weekend Relaxation,' 'Drive Home Hits,' and 'Breakfast Tunes.'



2GB - 873 AM prides itself on delivering up-to-the-minute news bulletins, traffic reports crucial for navigating Sydney’s roads, and weather updates, keeping its listeners well-informed and ready for the day.



The station also excels in the digital space with its podcasts, particularly 'The Ben Fordham Show,' 'Money News with Brooke Corte,' and 'The Ray Hadley Morning Show,' all of which have attracted a substantial following for their engaging content and relevance to Sydney’s listeners.



Catering to a diverse demographic, from professionals seeking insightful commentary to casual listeners enjoying the rich tapestry of topics, 2GB - 873 AM has become synonymous with the catchphrase "Sydney's Premier News and Talk Radio Station." It is renowned for its authoritative voice in news and current affairs.



Sports enthusiasts are well served with live coverage of key events, particularly rugby league, cricket, and rugby union, bringing the excitement of the game straight to the airwaves with expert analysis and play-by-play action.



2GB - 873 AM does not typically focus on religious programming but remains inclusive of all aspects of Sydney's cultural and spiritual life, offering occasional segments that reflect the city’s diverse beliefs and values.



Professional in delivery and rich in content, 2GB - 873 AM is a beacon for those seeking a comprehensive radio experience. It is a station that not only broadcasts to Sydney but converses with it, inviting listeners to engage with a trusted voice in news and talk radio. Whether through the 873 AM frequency or online streaming, 2GB ensures that its audience is never more than a moment away from joining Sydney's most important conversations.

