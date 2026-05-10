About ABC Sport

About ABC Sport

About ABC Sport

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ABC Sport, the premier destination for sports enthusiasts across Australia, delivers an unrivaled sports broadcasting experience. Rooted deeply within the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's tradition, ABC Sport is the authoritative voice on sports, providing coverage that spans from local grounds to international arenas.



Devoted to the spirit of the game and its fans, ABC Sport doesn't confine itself to just one local area; it's a national treasure that brings together listeners from all corners of Australia. This is where the community tunes in for live commentary, expert analysis, and the latest in sports news.



While ABC Sport is synonymous with immersive sports content rather than music, it does enhance its programming with energetic and thematic soundscapes that reflect the excitement and passion of sports culture.



Listeners can expect a play-by-play on the latest in AFL, NRL, cricket, and more, with ABC Sport offering an all-access pass to the heart-pounding action of their favorite games. For those who can't get enough, ABC Sport has embraced the digital age with popular podcasts like 'Grandstand at Stumps,' 'The Phil Davis Podcast,' and 'Corbin & Ben,' each offering a deep dive into sports stories, analyses, and athlete interviews.



The station's reach extends to a broad audience, from those who engage in sports professionally to fans who live for the weekend game. With its pulse on all things sports, ABC Sport is known for bringing 'The World of Sports Direct to You,' serving up everything from live event coverage to reflective pieces on sports' role in society.



While ABC Sport doesn't exclusively broadcast religious content, it fosters a spirit of inclusivity and respect for all backgrounds and beliefs, mirroring the uniting power of sports.



For an authentic, informed, and captivating sports broadcast, look no further than ABC Sport—where the love of the game is always on full display. Whether through live broadcasts or online streaming, ABC Sport ensures that no fan is ever out of reach from the sports they love.

