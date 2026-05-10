About 3AW News Talk 693 AM

About 3AW News Talk 693 AM

About 3AW News Talk 693 AM

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Welcome to 3AW News Talk 693 AM, Melbourne's leading news and talk radio station, broadcasting directly from the bustling heart of Melbourne, Australia. With its finger firmly on the pulse of the city and its surroundings, 3AW News Talk 693 AM serves the greater Melbourne region with the precision and warmth only a local station could offer.



As an integral part of the Nine Radio network, 3AW News Talk 693 AM is at the pinnacle of the Melbourne radio scene, seamlessly connecting with sister stations to provide a comprehensive listening experience. This connection enriches the station’s reach and amplifies its voice within the community.



3AW News Talk 693 AM is renowned for its eclectic mix of live programming, eschewing a single genre to deliver a selection that includes talk shows, current affairs discussions, and a variety of music to suit all tastes. In terms of music, the station’s playlists are curated to engage a broad audience, with the 'Morning Melodies,' 'Afternoon Delights,' and 'Drive Time Classics' being among the most popular with listeners.



The station's commitment to its audience is evident through its daily offerings, which include up-to-the-minute news reports, traffic updates to navigate Melbourne's bustling streets, and weather forecasts to keep listeners prepared for the day ahead.



In the realm of digital content, 3AW News Talk 693 AM shines with its podcasts, notably 'Neil Mitchell Podcast,' 'Ross and Russel Podcast,' and '3AW Nightline with Philip Brady and Simon Owens,' all of which have garnered significant followings for their insightful commentary and local perspectives.



The station caters to an informed audience, ranging from professionals seeking in-depth analysis to enthusiasts enjoying hobby-related content. With the slogan "Melbourne's Own," 3AW News Talk 693 AM is celebrated for its engaging local content and commitment to delivering what Melburnians care about most.



3AW News Talk 693 AM doesn't solely dedicate itself to a single music genre, preferring to reflect its diverse audience's preferences. Sports coverage is a cornerstone of the station, with a spotlight on AFL, tennis, and horse racing, bringing Melbourne's sports scene to life with enthusiasm and expert commentary.



Though not primarily focused on religious broadcasting, 3AW News Talk 693 AM does offer special segments that touch on faith and spirituality, respecting the diverse beliefs of its listeners.



For those seeking a station that blends professional analysis with community charm, 3AW News Talk 693 AM is the quintessential Melbourne radio experience. Known for its reliability and dynamic content, it is a station that invites its listeners to engage, learn, and be entertained, with every segment delivered with the authenticity Melbourne has come to expect. Whether tuning in via the AM band or streaming online, 3AW News Talk 693 AM ensures that its listeners are part of Melbourne's ongoing conversation.

