About V1 Radio

About V1 Radio

About V1 Radio

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Broadcasting from Melbourne, Australia, to the world, V1 RADIO brings you the best in house, progressive house, dance and oldskool anthems, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. From timeless club classics to today’s biggest dancefloor favourites, expect uplifting house, progressive sounds, feel-good beats and quality electronic music. 100% ad-free. Always music. Love what you hear? Visit v1radio.net to request your favourite tracks, discover recently played songs and find them on Spotify. V1 RADIO. The Home of House.

