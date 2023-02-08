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V1 Radio

Deep HouseHouse
V1 Radio
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About V1 Radio
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Broadcasting from Melbourne, Australia, to the world, V1 RADIO brings you the best in house, progressive house, dance and oldskool anthems, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. From timeless club classics to today’s biggest dancefloor favourites, expect uplifting house, progressive sounds, feel-good beats and quality electronic music. 100% ad-free. Always music. Love what you hear? Visit v1radio.net to request your favourite tracks, discover recently played songs and find them on Spotify. V1 RADIO. The Home of House.

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EnglishMelbourneVictoriaAustraliaDeep HouseHouse
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