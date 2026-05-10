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3UGE UGFM - Upper Goulburn Community Radio 106.9 FM
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3UGE UGFM - Upper Goulburn Community Radio 106.9 FM

Heavy Metal
3UGE UGFM - Upper Goulburn Community Radio 106.9 FM
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EnglishAlexandriaVictoriaAustraliaHeavy Metal
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