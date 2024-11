Radio Stations CJME News Talk 980

Listen to CJME News Talk 980 in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

About CJME News Talk 980 News Talk 980 CJME is Regina's #1 News and Information Station, home of Saskatchewan's most listened-to talk show - John Gormley Live, and your source for live, local news every 30 minutes.

Station website