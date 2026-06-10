Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
Society & Culture
Comedy
News
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Magic 103.5
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Magic 103.5
Pop
Hits
Rock
90s
Playing now
Magic 103.5
About Magic 103.5
About Magic 103.5
About Magic 103.5
(4)
Station website
English
Weyburn
Saskatchewan
Canada
Pop
Hits
Rock
90s
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:11:41 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Saskatchewan
More stations from Saskatchewan
More stations from Saskatchewan
Hard Rock Nation
Prince Albert, Classic Rock, Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
QCindie.com
Reghin, Alternative, Rock, Indie
RPFFM
Estevan, 80s, 70s, 60s, 90s
CFGW Fox FM
Yorkton, Pop
CJVR Country
Melfort, Country
CJHD 93.3 The Rock
North Battleford, Rock
CHQX 101.5 Beach Radio
Prince Albert, Rock
Hit Radio 98 CKHD
Regina, Classical, Hits, Classic Rock
CKOM News Talk 650 AM
Saskatoon
CJME News Talk 980 AM
Regina
CKBL 92.9 The Bull FM
Saskatoon, Rock
CHBD Pure Country Regina 92.7 FM
Regina, Country
Moose Jaw's Rock Station, The Buzz
Moose Jaw, Alternative, Rock, Heavy Metal
CKSE Rock 106
Estevan, Rock
CKRC Magic 103.5 FM
Weyburn, Hits
CHWY Big 106
Weyburn, Rock
CHAB 800
Moose Jaw, Oldies
CFYM 1210
Kindersley, Hits
CFSL AM 1190
Weyburn, Country
CIMG The Eagle 94.1 FM
Swift Current, Rock
CJLR MBC Radio Network
Prince Albert
CKVX Country 104.9 FM
Kindersley, Pop
CHSN Sun 102
Estevan, Pop
CHMX Play 92
Regina, Pop
CFWF 104.9 The Wolf
Regina, Rock
CJJC The Rock 98.5 FM
Yorkton, Christian Contemporary
Baby Boomer Radio (Oldies)
Qu'Appelle, Oldies, Hits, 70s
The Eagle 94.1
Swift Current, Classic Rock, Rock
GX94 Radio
Yorkton, Country
750 Beach Radio SK
Melfort, Pop, Classic Rock, Rock
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
20/20
True Crime
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Magic 97.1
Swift Current, Pop, Hits
CIHT Hot 89.9 FM
Ottawa, Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
CJAW Mix 103.9 FM
Moose Jaw, Pop, Hits
Sun 102.3 FM
Estevan, Pop, Rock, 90s
Mix 96.5
Portage la Prairie, Pop, Hits, Rock
Bolt 107.5 FM
Humboldt, Pop, Hits, Rock
KJUG-FM - KJUG Country 106.7 FM
Tulare, Country
CFQX-FM - QX 104 FM
Winnipeg, Country
AM 1190 Radio
Weyburn, Pop, Country
The Eagle 100.9 FM
Okotoks, Hits, Classic Rock, Rock
CFGO TSN 1200 Ottawa
Ottawa, Talk
Listen to Magic 103.5, Magic 97.1 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Magic 103.5