PBS News Hour - Brooks and Capehart

Brooks and Capehart on Trump allies clashing over immigration policy
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Lisa Desjardins to discuss the week in politics, including tensions in Trump's circle over immigration policy, President Biden's pardons and commutations and polling shows that Americans are feeling deeply fatigued after the turbulent year in politics. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
--------
9:32
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's role in the chaotic funding battle in Congress
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including yet another chaotic, down-to-the-wire funding battle in Congress, how President-elect Trump will govern during his second term and the political influence of Elon Musk. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
--------
10:28
Brooks and Marcus on Wray's resignation and what's next for the FBI
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including FBI Director Christopher Wray's announcement that he will be stepping down, what to expect from the FBI under Kash Patel and what Trump voters are expecting from his second term. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
--------
10:59
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's pardon and Trump's nominees facing scrutiny
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including President Biden's pardon of his son has drawn scrutiny from both sides of the aisle, President-elect Trump's nominees continue to face heavy scrutiny on Capitol Hill and other issues shaping the transition. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
--------
10:42
Brooks and Capehart on the dismissal of Trump's federal cases
With the dismissal of the two federal cases against him, President-elect Donald Trump has bypassed some of the most serious legal jeopardy he faced. He's now assembling a Cabinet to carry out his agenda. New York Times columnist David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post, discuss that and other matters shaping the transition to a second Trump term. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
Listen to David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart analyze the political news of the week. Posted each Friday by 9 p.m., the Brooks and Capehart podcast includes the full audio of every on-air segment. Is this not what you're looking for? Don't miss our other podcasts for our full shows, individual segments, Politics Monday, Brief but Spectacular, and more. Find them in iTunes or in your favorite podcasting app. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders