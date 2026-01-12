Why we didn’t kiss on New Year’s Eve
1/12/2026 | 37 mins.
Phil predicts the year ahead with a tarot and Dan is very excited to watch some ice hockey.
Our first Christmas together
12/22/2025 | 36 mins.
Dan needs help with the neighbours exposing themselves and Phil wants to get buff.
Did we secretly make out while filming our first video?
12/15/2025 | 40 mins.
Phil gets hit on by a strange man and Dan destroys an incriminating hard drive.
Dan got caught playing a yaoi game
12/08/2025 | 43 mins.
We find out what's in Dan's bedside drawer and Phil tells us his spin the bottle success story.
We tried to have a romantic dinner date
12/01/2025 | 39 mins.
Dan realises he is the bad guy in their dynamic and Phil realises he is the bad cop.
HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil