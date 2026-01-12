Open app
HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil
HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil

Dan and Phil, Studio71
Comedy, Society & Culture
HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil
  Why we didn't kiss on New Year's Eve

    Why we didn’t kiss on New Year’s Eve

    1/12/2026 | 37 mins.

    Phil predicts the year ahead with a tarot and Dan is very excited to watch some ice hockey.

  Our first Christmas together

    Our first Christmas together

    12/22/2025 | 36 mins.

    Dan needs help with the neighbours exposing themselves and Phil wants to get buff.

  • HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil

    Did we secretly make out while filming our first video?

    12/15/2025 | 40 mins.

    Phil gets hit on by a strange man and Dan destroys an incriminating hard drive.

  Dan got caught playing a yaoi game

    Dan got caught playing a yaoi game

    12/08/2025 | 43 mins.

    We find out what's in Dan's bedside drawer and Phil tells us his spin the bottle success story.

  We tried to have a romantic dinner date

    We tried to have a romantic dinner date

    12/01/2025 | 39 mins.

    Dan realises he is the bad guy in their dynamic and Phil realises he is the bad cop.

About HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil

HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil is an unhinged and unafraid new era of oversharing that they may regret, but can never take back. Living your truth can be scary, dangerous and messy ..but that's what makes it fun.
ComedySociety & Culture

