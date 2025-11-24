What Does Keegan Bradley Share About Michael Jordan’s Golf Game?
SmartLess Presents: We Need A Fourth Welcome back to your new comedy golf obsession We Need A Fourth, hosted by Brian Baumgartner, Cooper Manning and Kenny Mayne. The guys are so excited to welcome 8-time PGA tour winner and Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley. Keegan tells us all about the return of the Skins Game on Black Friday at 9 Eastern on Amazon Prime. He also reveals a bit about playing golf with his friend Michael Jordan, shares why his feelings after the Ryder Cup will never go away, and why he hated Cooper's brothers growing up as a Patriots fan. Follow Keegan at @keeganbradley1, and follow our hosts Cooper Manning @coopermanning, Kenny Mayne @mayne.kenny & Brian Baumgartner @bbbaumgartner We Need a Fourth is produced by SmartLess Media and Electric Avenue. Brian Baumgartner, Cooper Manning, Kenny Mayne and Stewart Bailey are Executive Producers. Produced by Anne Harris and Kyle McGraw. Engineered by Kyle McGraw. Edited by Joshua Richmond. Associate Producer is Maddie McCann. Executive Producer for Electric Avenue is Marc Forman. Executive Producers for Smartless Media are Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.
BONUS: Fantasy Golf Foursome: Which Host Picked a Deceased Superhero?
What Does Sebastian Maniscalco Smell Like on the Golf Course?
Is Bobby Flay Celebrating Making a Putt or Having a Stroke?
YouTube Golf Star Fat Perez Isn't Crazy About His Nickname
SmartLess Media presents: We Need a Fourth! Hosts Kenny Mayne, Brian Baumgartner and Cooper Manning are looking for just one thing: someone to fill out their Saturday morning tee time.
Join them each week as they talk to their famous friends who all have one thing in common: their love (and oftentimes hate) for the game of golf. They care less about swing speeds and spin rates, and more about who’s the biggest cheat their guests have ever played with, or what the perfect golf vacation looks like.
It’s the podcast version of a round of golf with your buddies - if your buddies were comedians, actors, athletes, musicians, and other celebs.
