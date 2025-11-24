What Does Sebastian Maniscalco Smell Like on the Golf Course?

SmartLess Presents: We Need A Fourth Welcome back to your new comedy golf obsession We Need A Fourth, hosted by Brian Baumgartner, Cooper Manning and Kenny Mayne. We welcome the very funny Sebastian Maniscalco, who tells us about his new Hulu special "It Ain't Right," his high fashion choice of golf shoe, and why playing with Joe Pesci can be a challenge.