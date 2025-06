About The Stories of the Ramayana

The ancient Indian epic "The Ramayana" is loved and revered by millions worldwide. Sudipta Bhawmik (the creator of the popular podcast The Stories of Mahabharata) retells the stories of the Ramayana in his unique dramatic style. An epic tale of good versus evil, the Ramayana chronicles the journey of Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, and how he conquers the rakshas king Ravana. The podcast follows the Valmika Ramayana as the reference.