The United Nations Adrift in a Sea of Change

In this episode, we explore the seismic shifts reshaping global diplomacy with Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group's UN expert and our first-ever return guest, or "friend of the pod."Recorded at UN headquarters while Trump and Putin conducted a phone call to discuss the war in Ukraine, our conversation captures a pivotal moment in international relations. The timing couldn't be more significant as we analyze how the Trump administration might transform the United States of America's relationship with the United Nations, not through complete withdrawal as some fear, but through strategic disengagement and funding cuts that could devastate humanitarian operations worldwide.Gowan provides extraordinary insight into the coming UN Secretary-General race, where Latin American candidates are positioning themselves while carefully navigating the Trump administration's preferences. We explore China's calculated approach to filling potential power vacuums and examine how the U.S.-Russia rapprochement is creating an uncomfortable dynamic for traditional American allies, particularly regarding Ukraine peace negotiations.Our conversation concludes with real-time analysis of the readout of the Trump-Putin call as it hit the host's inbox, providing listeners with expert interpretation of this crucial diplomatic engagement. Whether you're a foreign policy professional or simply concerned about global stability, this episode offers essential context for understanding how the international order is being reshaped before our eyes. Subscribe now to ensure you never miss these vital conversations at the heart of world affairs.Speakers:J. Alex Tarquinio (host). @alextarquinio of @delegateslounge on X.Richard Gowan (guest). @RichardGowan1 of @crisisgroup on X.References:Alex wrote about Elise Stefanik's confirmation hearing to become the next United States ambassador to the United Nations in Foreign Policy.https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/01/17/un-ambassador-elise-stefanik-hearing-confirmation-trump/Richard wrote about Trump's impact on multilateralism in Foreign Policy.https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/03/03/trump-united-nations-multilateralism-diplomacy/They spoke at length about Richard's recent article on China and Afghanistan for Just Security.https://www.justsecurity.org/107832/us-china-standoff-afghanistan-un/Alex mentioned the "virtual cookies" that she shared during UN week. Those may be found here and here.