  • The United Nations Adrift in a Sea of Change
    In this episode, we explore the seismic shifts reshaping global diplomacy with Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group's UN expert and our first-ever return guest, or "friend of the pod."Recorded at UN headquarters while Trump and Putin conducted a phone call to discuss the war in Ukraine, our conversation captures a pivotal moment in international relations. The timing couldn't be more significant as we analyze how the Trump administration might transform the United States of America's relationship with the United Nations, not through complete withdrawal as some fear, but through strategic disengagement and funding cuts that could devastate humanitarian operations worldwide.Gowan provides extraordinary insight into the coming UN Secretary-General race, where Latin American candidates are positioning themselves while carefully navigating the Trump administration's preferences. We explore China's calculated approach to filling potential power vacuums and examine how the U.S.-Russia rapprochement is creating an uncomfortable dynamic for traditional American allies, particularly regarding Ukraine peace negotiations.Our conversation concludes with real-time analysis of the readout of the Trump-Putin call as it hit the host's inbox, providing listeners with expert interpretation of this crucial diplomatic engagement. Whether you're a foreign policy professional or simply concerned about global stability, this episode offers essential context for understanding how the international order is being reshaped before our eyes. Subscribe now to ensure you never miss these vital conversations at the heart of world affairs.Speakers:J. Alex Tarquinio (host). @alextarquinio of @delegateslounge on X.Richard Gowan (guest). @RichardGowan1 of @crisisgroup on X.References:Alex wrote about Elise Stefanik's confirmation hearing to become the next United States ambassador to the United Nations in Foreign Policy.https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/01/17/un-ambassador-elise-stefanik-hearing-confirmation-trump/Richard wrote about Trump's impact on multilateralism in Foreign Policy.https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/03/03/trump-united-nations-multilateralism-diplomacy/They spoke at length about Richard's recent article on China and Afghanistan for Just Security.https://www.justsecurity.org/107832/us-china-standoff-afghanistan-un/Alex mentioned the "virtual cookies" that she shared during UN week. Those may be found here and here.Connect With Us:Twitter/XInstagramBlueSky
  • Slovenia’s Ambassador Pulls Back the Curtain on a Surprise Act at the UN
    As the world marked the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Monday, competing resolutions at the United Nations brought tensions within the international community to the forefront. This episode dives deep into the diplomatic maneuvering and dueling agendas, revealing the complexities that reshape alliances and influence decisions made at the United Nations. As our host explains, the anniversary this week was Act One in a three-act tragedy that culminated in the Oval Office on Friday, February 28.The guest in this episode, Samuel Zbogar, Slovenia's UN ambassador who sits on the UN Security Council, offers invaluable insights into the intricacies of the negotiation process and the challenges faced by countries seeking to support Ukraine against ongoing aggression. Listeners are treated to a vivid narrative highlighting the unexpected shift in United States foreign policy and its implications for Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape. What does it mean when one of the most significant military powers distances itself from traditional allies? The final act played out in the Oval Office on Friday, when Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelenskyy was bushwhacked as both the U.S. president and vice president accused him of being disrepectful and unthankful.There is a bonus segment with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski explaining how he was lied to over Shaheed drones by Iran, one of which was on display across from the UN. Speakers:J. Alex Tarquinio (host). @alextarquinio of @delegateslounge on X.Samuel Zbogar (guest). @Samuel_Zbogar of @SLOtoUNReferences:The host wrote about Slovenia's election to the UN Security Council in Foreign Policy.https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/06/09/belarus-slovenia-russia-united-nations-security-council-rotating-seat/Alex also wrote about the confirmation hearing of Elise Stefanik for United States Ambassador to the United Nations.https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/01/17/un-ambassador-elise-stefanik-hearing-confirmation-trump/We'll add photos and videos of the Iranian Shahed drone display on our social media.Twitter/XInsagramBlueSky
  • A French Political Scientist Responds to the Trump Shockwave
    Get ready to explore the turbulent waters of transatlantic relations with our guest, French political scientist Celia Berlin. Discover how the Trump administration's controversial actions, including remarks from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, have sent ripples across Europe, particularly in response to the tensions over Ukraine. With President Macron at the helm, rallying European leaders to counter these shifts, Celia provides a nuanced perspective on the strategic and emotional dynamics at play in European capitals as they brace for potentially profound changes in US foreign policy.We'll navigate the shifting political currents within Europe, where figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen are recalibrating their positions in light of global developments. As we dissect the responses from the far-right, including Germany's AfD and France's Reconquête, you'll gain insight into how these parties are juggling admiration for Trump with the real-world implications of his alignment with Kremlin narratives. The episode also delves into JD Vance's incendiary address at the Munich Security Conference, sparking dialogue on free speech, political realignments, and the future of European security.As we round out our discussion, we'll confront the broader implications of a potential second Trump administration on the transatlantic alliance, exploring how European leaders are responding to the existential question of strategic autonomy. From Macron's calls for a European army to the historical context of French skepticism towards NATO, we assess Europe's readiness to assert its significance in global affairs amid unsettling US rhetoric. Immerse yourself in this comprehensive examination of a relationship under strain and the strategies European leaders are employing to navigate these uncharted waters.Speakers:J. Alex Tarquinio (host). @alextarquinio of @delegateslounge on X.https://foreignpolicy.com/author/j-alex-tarquinio/Célia Belin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and headof its Paris office (guest). @celiabelin on X.https://ecfr.eu/profile/celia-belin/References:The host has quoted the guest in the following Foreign Policy articles.Macron’s China Trip Is a Fool’s Errandhttps://foreignpolicy.com/2023/04/06/macron-france-china-visit-pension-protests/Putin’s War is Shaking Up the French Electionhttps://foreignpolicy.com/2022/03/10/russia-war-france-elections-macron/The Education of Pap Ndiayehttps://foreignpolicy.com/2022/07/17/france-politics-culture-war-education-pap-ndiaye-education-minister/
  • Reflections on Diplomatic Frontlines: Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Speaks Out
    We’re beginning our second season in conversation with Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya. As listeners will recall, he challenged Russia’s representative to the United Nations during a late-night emergency session of the UN Security Council three years ago, when Russia launched a predawn invasion of his country during the meeting. We sat down with the Distinguished Representative of Ukraine earlier this month at his country’s mission to the United Nations for an exclusive exit interview, as his dramatic tenure at the United Nations is drawing to a close. Speakers:J. Alex Tarquinio (host). @alextarquinio of @delegateslounge on X.H.E. Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations (guest). @SergiyKyslytsya of @UKRinUN on X.References:The music from this social event that you hear briefly in the podcast was performed by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.https://dumkachorus.org/aboutThe Ukrainian ambassador challenged the Russian representative when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began during an emergency session of the UN Security Council.https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1j/k1j8unn1meDuring the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing of the UN ambassador designate of the United States, the nominee was asked about the following presidential executive order.https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/reevaluating-and-realigning-united-states-foreign-aid/The exchange can be heard here at the 2:10-minute mark. The hearing discussed humanitarian aid for Ukrainian war refugees at the 2:24-minute mark.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeL1yQpGidgThe United States is the largest contributor to the UN budget overall and to various UN programs and agencies, which is further explained in this Foreign Policy article by our podcast host.https://foreignpolicy.com/2025/01/17/un-ambassador-elise-stefanik-hearing-confirmation-trump/The ambassador gave a lecture at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics organized by the Center for Russian, East European, & Eurasian Studies.https://www.kansan.com/news/ku-alum-and-ukraine-u-n-ambassador-returns-to-ku/article_69e0ae9a-a29c-11ef-a028-bbad4cd36edd.htmlSome related links to the farewell party for Ukraine’s UN ambassador at the Ukrainian Institute of America.http://bit.ly/4gcUp3Fhttps://ukrainianinstitute.org/https://veselka.com/pages/veselka-the-movie
  • Dining with a Dozen Diplomats, A Culinary Holiday Special: Part Two
    Welcome back to the second part of our culinary special podcast miniseries: “Dining with a Dozen Diplomats.” Discover how joining together over a simmering pot of gumbo or carving a roast lamb can bridge cultural divides and foster diplomacy. Above all, get ready for some practical tips on hosting with warmth and creativity, even when things don't go according to plan. In the first episode, in our playlist below, our host J. Alex Tarquinio elicited recipes and reminisces from foreign ministers and permanent representatives, so-called because they lead their country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. In this episode, we continue the conversation with ambassadors and with the president of the United Nations Delegations Spouse’s Club, as we delve deep into the secret sauce of gastrodiplomacy.Contributors:The Delegates LoungeJ. Alex Tarquinio (host). @alextarquinio of @delegatesloungeAustraliaH.E. Rebecca Bryant, Deputy Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations. @BecsBry  @AustraliaUNMaltaH.E. Vanessa Frazier, Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations. @_VanessaFrazier   @MaltaUNMissionUnited StatesH.E. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the United States of America for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations. @USUN ZambiaMrs. Cecilia Kanyangwa Milambo, President of the United Nations Delegations Spouse’s Club and of the United Nations African Ambassadors Spouses Group; spouse of H.E. Dr. Chola Milambo, Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations. https://www.facebook.com/UNDWCNewyork/ReferencesThe host mentioned her essay about soft power in Foreign Policy:https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/08/06/russia-ukraine-soft-power-culture-diplomacy-fellas-nafo/U.S. President Richard Nixon ate with chopsticks at a banquet given in his honor by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in 1972. It’s an example of gastrodiplomacy making an impact on world history.https://www.docsteach.org/documents/document/nixon-chopsticksVisit our website to discover some of the recipes suggested in episodes one and two of our culinary special, “Dining with a Dozen Diplomats.”
About The Delegates Lounge

Join us in The Delegates Lounge, an independent podcast on world affairs based in New York City at the United Nations, the hub of global insights in plain sight. We hope you’ll come back often to listen in on some fascinating conversations hosted by J. Alex Tarquinio, a veteran journalist who writes essays for Foreign Policy from her office across the hallway from the UN Security Council chamber. We’ll wade into the rising tide of global threats to peace and security in our discussions with the denizens of high-level diplomacy, as well as assorted scholars, scientists, soldiers, spies, and other influencers. From time to time, we’ll hit the road for sit downs with the world’s movers and shakers, whether it be at NATO’s 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington, D.C.  or to parts as yet unknown.This podcast is solely a production of The Delegates Lounge LLC, which was co-founded by the host and her husband and executive producer, Frank Radford. As we’re a small team, we can’t respond to every message, but we promise to read your messages if you contact us at:[email protected] on X, formerly (and still affectionately) known as Twitter:@alextarquinio of @delegateslounge
