CW5 Fatima Nettles and SFC Leyton Summerlin discuss the role of the Warrant Officer in stewardship, innovation, and subject matter expertise - and present resources such as The Harding Project, professional journals, environmental changes that support idea dissemination. Of note, we also discuss the soon-to-arrive Line of Departure website and Guide to Professional Discourse.Meet The Harding Project! https://www.hardingproject.com/p/welcome-to-the-harding-project A helpful writing guide from CGSC:https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/home/Resources/CGSC-Professional-Writing-Guide.pdfA great article by SFC Summerlin on Line of Departure and the Muddy Boots Forum; https://www.hardingproject.com/p/throw-archaic-reading-lists-in-theYou can find more information about the Warrant Officer Historical Foundation at https://www.warrantofficerhistory.org . Please visit us on Instagram @WOHF1918, Twitter @WOHF1918, and on the Warrant Officer Historical Foundation LinkedIn page.Visit warrantofficerhistory.org to learn more about how you can help support the foundation and programs like this.Stay current with Warrant Officer ideas! All current Strength in Knowledge Journal Issues are posted at https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/Warrant-Officer-Journal/ To learn more information about Warrant Officers, visit USAWOCC: https://armyuniversity.edu/wocc/courses?p=OverviewPlease also feel free to connect with the United States Army Warrant Officer Association at https://usawoa.org and visit their Facebook page @UnitedStatesArmyWarrantOfficerAssociation or the US Army Warrant Officer Career College @TheU.S.ArmyWarrantOfficerCareerCollegeTheme music (intro & outtro) composed by SFC(R) Joshua DiStefano. https://joshdistefano.com/ Ceremonial music provided by https://www.usarmyband.com/ceremonial-music-guidehttps://www.warrantofficerhistory.org/Preserve and educate!
1:19:25
The Usefulness of Anger - COL(Ret) Steve Leonard
Steve Leonard is a retired O6 and Army Strategist who was shaped by Warrant Officers early in his career. This, along with his upbringing, informed his bold relationship with risk. In Episode 10, we discuss lessons he learned from CW4(Ret) Chuck Hunley, with special emphasis on controlling emotions. And we talk about the use of anger and how it can lead to humor, wisdom, mentorship, and meaningful change. Doctrine Man Comic:https://www.instagram.com/doctrine_man/?hl=en10 Life Lessons in Leadership from CW4(Ret) Chuck Hunley:https://news.clearancejobs.com/2019/03/26/tools-of-the-trade-10-life-lessons-in-leadership/The article on anger Steve and I discuss:https://www.inc.com/jeff-haden/do-this-to-burn-off-anger-or-frustration-neuroscience-says-youre-only-making-a-bad-situation-worse.html
51:50
Leadership Tools - WO1 David Hallmark
In Episode 9, WO1 David Hallmark talks about cultural and generational changes in leadership perspectives, navigating disagreements productively, and building values-based cultures. He discusses tools that have assisted him in navigating hard discussions, planning, and overcoming obstacles. We discuss the difference between failure and quitting and the need to distinguish between the two.The Obstacle Is The Way Ryan Holidayhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Snmh_IJL8M0Iron and the Soul Henry Rollinshttps://www.oldtimestrongman.com/articles/the-iron-by-henry-rollins/
35:45
Transition Obstacles - WO1 Hakeem Ware
WO1 Hakeem Ware overcomes personal and professional obstacles through his spirituality and the cohort. He is a Component 1 (Regular Army) Aviation WO1 currently attending flight school. Though he talks about WO1 transition, his insights are valuable for any grade warrant to carertake their resilience and solidarity in our cohort and community.https://www.warrantofficerhistory.org/Preserve and educate!
21:15
Debut Year - WO1 Neil Bissonnette
A philosophical interview with WO1 Neil Bissonnette on leadership, mentorship, and officership. He considers his NCO experiences, discusses the transition to Warrant Officership, and has insights for leaders at all levels. Mr. Bissonnette recently completed his technical affiliation and is on his way OCONUS. We would love to hear from you! Email [email protected] to get ahold of us with questions or requests.For CW5 Momeny's most recent interview:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cw5-leonard-s-momeny-department-head-of-military/id1633346369?i=1000656668016For doctrine resources, excellent professional writing, research, and other formats to digest doctrine:https://armyuniversity.eduhttps://www.armyupress.army.milhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breaking-doctrine/id1522992251https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog/#/search?current=true&search_terms=audiobook
The Warrant Officer Historical Foundation strives to preserve history and educate both our military and general public audiences by sharing insight and stories from currently serving and recently retired Army Warrant Officers. This season will examine critical transition points across the Warrant Officer career lifespan, attempt to untangle the many challenging developmental processes, gain perspectives on Warrant Officer identity, and confront the environment of constant change that faces the Cohort.