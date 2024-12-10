The Usefulness of Anger - COL(Ret) Steve Leonard

Steve Leonard is a retired O6 and Army Strategist who was shaped by Warrant Officers early in his career. This, along with his upbringing, informed his bold relationship with risk. In Episode 10, we discuss lessons he learned from CW4(Ret) Chuck Hunley, with special emphasis on controlling emotions. And we talk about the use of anger and how it can lead to humor, wisdom, mentorship, and meaningful change. Doctrine Man Comic:https://www.instagram.com/doctrine_man/?hl=en10 Life Lessons in Leadership from CW4(Ret) Chuck Hunley:https://news.clearancejobs.com/2019/03/26/tools-of-the-trade-10-life-lessons-in-leadership/The article on anger Steve and I discuss:https://www.inc.com/jeff-haden/do-this-to-burn-off-anger-or-frustration-neuroscience-says-youre-only-making-a-bad-situation-worse.htmlYou can find more information about the Warrant Officer Historical Foundation at https://www.warrantofficerhistory.org . Please visit us on Instagram @WOHF1918, Twitter @WOHF1918, and on the Warrant Officer Historical Foundation LinkedIn page.Visit warrantofficerhistory.org to learn more about how you can help support the foundation and programs like this.Stay current with Warrant Officer ideas! All current Strength in Knowledge Journal Issues are posted at https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/Warrant-Officer-Journal/ To learn more information about Warrant Officers, visit USAWOCC: https://armyuniversity.edu/wocc/courses?p=OverviewPlease also feel free to connect with the United States Army Warrant Officer Association at https://usawoa.org and visit their Facebook page @UnitedStatesArmyWarrantOfficerAssociation or the US Army Warrant Officer Career College @TheU.S.ArmyWarrantOfficerCareerCollegeTheme music (intro & outtro) composed by SFC(R) Joshua DiStefano. https://joshdistefano.com/ Ceremonial music provided by https://www.usarmyband.com/ceremonial-music-guidehttps://www.warrantofficerhistory.org/Preserve and educate!