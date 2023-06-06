Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Texas News Podcast is a weekly podcast that features updates on Texas news at the state house and on the ground. Hosted by Daniel Miller and sponsored by the Texas Nationalist Movement.
The Texas News Podcast is a weekly podcast that features updates on Texas news at the state house and on the ground. Hosted by Daniel Miller and sponsored by th... More

    Welcome to the Texas News Podcast, sponsored by the Texas National Movement. This week, we introduce our exciting campaign to get TEXIT on the ballot. We begin by breaking down all things TEXIT petition and how Texas could finally be on the path to becoming a self-governing nation. Then, we explain how this petition has the power to change the entire landscape of Texas politics forever. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.  With a new, valid method of signature collection, we plan to make sure that the people of Texas are heard, both Democrats and Republicans alike. We want to restore and protect our constitutional Republic and the rights of the Texans through a statewide vote on Texas independence. The political establishment underestimates how much people want TEXIT and current momentum on the issue can no longer be ignored. Sign our petition here, and let your voice be heard.
    6/6/2023
The Texas News Podcast is a weekly podcast that features updates on Texas news at the state house and on the ground. Hosted by Daniel Miller and sponsored by the TNM.
