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lemonparty

ben avery
ArtsComedy
lemonparty
Latest episode

198 episodes

  • lemonparty

    198: Come and Taste It

    08/05/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    lucy.co/lemon code lemon
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • lemonparty

    197: Love Is in The Air

    07/29/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    brooklynbedding.com use code lemon

    shopify.com/lemonparty use code lemon

    lucy.co/lemon use code lemon
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • lemonparty

    196: Ms. Labubu

    07/21/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    patreon.com/lemonparty

    lucy.co/lemon code lemon

    comedy store july 24th benavery.live
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • lemonparty

    195: The Fat Kid

    07/13/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    go to patreon.com/lemonparty

    hellofresh.com/lemon50off use code lemon50off

    Comedy store july 24th, https://benavery.live/pages/dates
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • lemonparty

    194: A CTE Story

    07/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Of the billions of dollars the U.S. sends to Israel every year, the State of California contributes a total of $609,845,124—the most out of any other state.

    The following California cities contribute the most in federal taxes to arm Israel:

    Los Angeles: $50,666,583

    San Diego: $18,635,138

    San Jose: $11,867,728

    San Francisco: $13,215,788

    Fresno: $6,393,681

    Sacramento: $7,097,849

    Long Beach: $6,218,139

    Oakland: $6,121,149

    Bakersfield: $4,512,338

    Anaheim: $3,789,246

    patreon.com/lemonparty

    lucy.co/lemon code lemon

    Comedy store July 24th
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About lemonparty
show with ben avery, devan costa and jace avery. voted best new comedy podcast by the new york times. past guests include barack obama, travis scott, and james corden. bonus episodes: patreon.com/lemonparty website: https://www.lemonparty.life/ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwlbiNZoV2RpNygeOQZnQ0Q
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ArtsComedy

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