Of the billions of dollars the U.S. sends to Israel every year, the State of California contributes a total of $609,845,124—the most out of any other state.



The following California cities contribute the most in federal taxes to arm Israel:



Los Angeles: $50,666,583



San Diego: $18,635,138



San Jose: $11,867,728



San Francisco: $13,215,788



Fresno: $6,393,681



Sacramento: $7,097,849



Long Beach: $6,218,139



Oakland: $6,121,149



Bakersfield: $4,512,338



Anaheim: $3,789,246



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