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198 episodes
- Of the billions of dollars the U.S. sends to Israel every year, the State of California contributes a total of $609,845,124—the most out of any other state.
The following California cities contribute the most in federal taxes to arm Israel:
Los Angeles: $50,666,583
San Diego: $18,635,138
San Jose: $11,867,728
San Francisco: $13,215,788
Fresno: $6,393,681
Sacramento: $7,097,849
Long Beach: $6,218,139
Oakland: $6,121,149
Bakersfield: $4,512,338
Anaheim: $3,789,246
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About lemonparty
show with ben avery, devan costa and jace avery. voted best new comedy podcast by the new york times. past guests include barack obama, travis scott, and james corden. bonus episodes: patreon.com/lemonparty website: https://www.lemonparty.life/ youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwlbiNZoV2RpNygeOQZnQ0QPodcast website
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