In this episode, Dr Williams speaks with orthopedist Dr Craig Israelite and fellow internist Dr Laura Kosseim about the medical and surgical aspects of modern knee and hip replacement surgery.

In this podcast, Dr Williams speaks with Dr Andrew Kuntz, Orthopedic shoulder expert at Penn, about common shoulder conditions on how to manage them.

In this podcast, Dr Williams speaks with noted Penn addiction experts in part 2 of the discussion on substance use disorders, this time focusing on Fentanyl use and related substances.

In this podcast, Dr Williams speaks with interventional vasular cardiologist Dr Rob Fenning about the advances in the procedural and non procedural management of DVT, PE, chronic venous stasis, and venous varicosities. Dr Fenning covers many pearls in the management of these conditions, common in primary care and other fields.

In this podcast, Dr Williams speaks with cardiac imaging expert Dr Mahesh Vidula about modern stress testing and cardiac assessment using the advanced imaging that is now available. They review the best modalities of stress testing for specific situations, and when to use cardiac MRI and CT.

About Penn Primary Care Podcast

The Penn Primary Care Podcast is created for providers, by providers. Stay up-to-date on the latest developments in clinical care with Kendal Williams, MD, MPH, and Penn Medicine primary care and specialist peers as they discuss topical issues that will help you in your practice. Listen below or subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.