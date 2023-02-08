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The Riot

LGBTIQ+PopElectroEurodance
The Riot
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About The Riot
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The Riot is a radio station that celebrates the music and stories of LGBTQIA+ artists. The station exclusively plays music by LGBTQIA+ artists from a wide range of musical genres, including indie pop, rock, dance, and more.

The Riot is named in honor of the Stonewall Riots, a 1969 protest movement organized after an unlawful police raid on New York City's Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969, creating a watershed moment in the fight for gay liberation in the United States.

Brought to you by Loudspeaker, a non-profit public radio organization on a mission to amplify the the voices of underserved communities. Because everyone deserves to be heard. We also create awesome podcasts and stream several fine radio stations at loudspeaker.org.

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EnglishFort CollinsColoradoUSAPopElectroEurodanceIndieLGBTIQ+
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