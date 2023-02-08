About 97.7 ESPN

About 97.7 ESPN

About 97.7 ESPN

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97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM) is a professional sports radio station broadcasting from Union Grove, Alabama, serving the Huntsville metropolitan area and the greater Tennessee Valley region. Owned by Neighbors Broadcast Company, LLC, the station operates on the 97.7 FM frequency and is affiliated with ESPN Radio, providing a blend of national sports coverage and locally produced programming.

The station's weekday lineup features a variety of live-moderated shows: Zone Center with Scott Theisen ,Talkin' Ball with Scott Theisen and Drew DeArmond,The Blitz with Joe Hunk and John Abraham,The Chuck Oliver Show,The Thom Abraham Show with Chad Gwathney ,The Paul Finebaum Show,The Drive with Wes Neighbors and Steve Moulton.



Beyond talk shows, 97.7 ESPN The Zone broadcasts live play-by-play coverage of various sports teams, including:



University of Alabama Crimson Tide ,Auburn University Tigers ,Alabama A&M Bulldogs, University of Alabama in Huntsville Chargers,North Alabama Lions,Atlanta Braves,Rocket City Trash Pandas,Huntsville Havoc.



The station also offers a selection of podcasts, such as the "97.7 ESPN The Zone Podcast," "97.7 ESPN Featured Interviews," and "SEC Head Coach Press Conferences," catering to listeners interested in on-demand sports content.



Listeners can tune into 97.7 ESPN The Zone via FM radio or stream it live online, ensuring accessibility across various platforms. The station's programming is designed for sports enthusiasts in the Tennessee Valley region, offering a mix of national and local sports content.

