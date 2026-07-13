RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

0:00 Intro 1:51 Late Round QB Talk 3:45 Jahmyr Gibbs 5:07 Bijan Robinson 5:25 Ja'Marr Chase 5:34 Puka Nacua 8:11 JSN vs ARSB 8:38 Christian McCaffrey 9:53 Jonathan Taylor 12:00 Justin Jefferson 16:38 Saquon Barkley 20:26 James Cook 23:12 CeeDee Lamb 25:01 Ashton Jeanty 26:52 Kenneth Walker 27:33 Omarion Hampton 29:53 Nico Collins 33:26 Brock Bowers 40:07 Chase Brown 41:07 Derek Henry 44:11 Devon Achane 45:11 DeVonta Smith Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

0:00 Intro 0:25 Christian McCaffrey 5:23 Devon Achane 8:28 The Fades List 12:11 Lamar Jackson 15:31 QB Strategy 18:26 Rashee Rice 22:13 AJ Brown 27:32 Emeka Egbuka 32:44 Jonathan Brooks 38:00 Rachaad White 42:27 Hero RB Strategy 50:57 Jaguars Receivers 53:07 Rookie Target Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

0:00 Intro 0:56 Tetairoa McMillan 6:24 Jaylen Waddle 12:43 Makai Lemon 20:25 Harold Fannin 30:03 Bucky Irving 43:18 Jayden Daniels 52:53 Round 2 Running Backs 1:00:01 Jaguars Receivers 1:00:45 Bold Prediction Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

0:00 Intro 0:21 Jaylen Waddle 7:19 AJ Brown 16:41 Christian Watson 22:57 Parker Washington 31:01 David Montgomery 36:32 Jonathan Brooks 44:00 Round 2 Running Backs 46:48 Colston Loveland 50:22 Bold Prediction Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

0:00 Intro 0:40 WR3 Debate 2:39 AJ Brown 5:09 DeVonta Smith 11:00 Emeka Egbuka 14:14 Ladd McConkey 17:21 Zay Flowers 21:07 Jaylen Waddle 25:44 Luther Burden 29:29 Terry McLaurin 33:33 Christian Watson 36:30 Carnell Tate 38:34 Parker Washington 44:15 Chris Godwin 45:55 Josh Downs 48:44 Quentin Johnston 52:06 Ricky Pearsall 55:24 WR Sleepers 59:37 George Pickens 1:01:22 Rashee Rice Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

Your go-to podcast for all things fantasy football. Hosted by Theo Gremminger alongside guests from around the fantasy sports industry, the show covers season-long fantasy, dynasty, and DFS, with actionable analysis on draft strategy, waiver wire pickups, trade theory, lineup optimization, and more. Whether you're rebuilding a dynasty roster or chasing a championship this season, Theo brings the process, perspective, and edge to help you win.