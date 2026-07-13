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RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

RotoWire.com
Fantasy SportsFootball
RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger
Latest episode

1935 episodes

  • RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

    WR Sleepers & League Winners for Fantasy Football 2026 (Rich Hribar)

    07/13/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:40 WR3 Debate

    2:39 AJ Brown

    5:09 DeVonta Smith

    11:00 Emeka Egbuka

    14:14 Ladd McConkey

    17:21 Zay Flowers

    21:07 Jaylen Waddle

    25:44 Luther Burden

    29:29 Terry McLaurin

    33:33 Christian Watson

    36:30 Carnell Tate

    38:34 Parker Washington

    44:15 Chris Godwin

    45:55 Josh Downs

    48:44 Quentin Johnston

    52:06 Ricky Pearsall

    55:24 WR Sleepers

    59:37 George Pickens

    1:01:22 Rashee Rice

    Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

    9 Players We Can't Stop Drafting in 2026 Fantasy Football with Derek Brown

    07/12/2026 | 52 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:21 Jaylen Waddle

    7:19 AJ Brown

    16:41 Christian Watson

    22:57 Parker Washington

    31:01 David Montgomery

    36:32 Jonathan Brooks

    44:00 Round 2 Running Backs

    46:48 Colston Loveland

    50:22 Bold Prediction

    Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

    8 League-Winning ADP Values for Fantasy Football 2026 (with Pat Kerrane)

    07/11/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:56 Tetairoa McMillan

    6:24 Jaylen Waddle

    12:43 Makai Lemon

    20:25 Harold Fannin

    30:03 Bucky Irving

    43:18 Jayden Daniels

    52:53 Round 2 Running Backs

    1:00:01 Jaguars Receivers

    1:00:45 Bold Prediction

    Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

    8 Fantasy Football FADES & Must-Draft Targets for 2026 with Nelson Sousa

    07/10/2026 | 50 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    0:25 Christian McCaffrey

    5:23 Devon Achane

    8:28 The Fades List

    12:11 Lamar Jackson

    15:31 QB Strategy

    18:26 Rashee Rice

    22:13 AJ Brown

    27:32 Emeka Egbuka

    32:44 Jonathan Brooks

    38:00 Rachaad White

    42:27 Hero RB Strategy

    50:57 Jaguars Receivers

    53:07 Rookie Target

    Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger

    Ian Hartitz’s Top 25 PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football 2026

    07/09/2026 | 46 mins.
    0:00 Intro

    1:51 Late Round QB Talk

    3:45 Jahmyr Gibbs

    5:07 Bijan Robinson

    5:25 Ja'Marr Chase

    5:34 Puka Nacua

    8:11 JSN vs ARSB

    8:38 Christian McCaffrey

    9:53 Jonathan Taylor

    12:00 Justin Jefferson

    16:38 Saquon Barkley

    20:26 James Cook

    23:12 CeeDee Lamb

    25:01 Ashton Jeanty

    26:52 Kenneth Walker

    27:33 Omarion Hampton

    29:53 Nico Collins

    33:26 Brock Bowers

    40:07 Chase Brown

    41:07 Derek Henry

    44:11 Devon Achane

    45:11 DeVonta Smith

    Get the latest fantasy sports insights, expert analysis, and premium tools at RotoWire.com—enter promo code PODCAST at checkout to receive 15% off any product.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger
Your go-to podcast for all things fantasy football. Hosted by Theo Gremminger alongside guests from around the fantasy sports industry, the show covers season-long fantasy, dynasty, and DFS, with actionable analysis on draft strategy, waiver wire pickups, trade theory, lineup optimization, and more. Whether you're rebuilding a dynasty roster or chasing a championship this season, Theo brings the process, perspective, and edge to help you win.
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