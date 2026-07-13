About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger
About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger
About RotoWire Fantasy Football With Theo Gremminger
Your go-to podcast for all things fantasy football. Hosted by Theo Gremminger alongside guests from around the fantasy sports industry, the show covers season-long fantasy, dynasty, and DFS, with actionable analysis on draft strategy, waiver wire pickups, trade theory, lineup optimization, and more. Whether you're rebuilding a dynasty roster or chasing a championship this season, Theo brings the process, perspective, and edge to help you win.