RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Grading the Biggest Moves of the Fantasy Offseason

Jeff Erickson and guest host Vlad Sedler discuss the big changes from the offseason, including Juan Soto to the Mets, the Kyle Tucker trade, Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers and more! --- 00:00 Grading the Biggest Moves of the Fantasy Offseason 00:30 Welcome to Vlad Sedler 01:30 Moves 01:42 Juan Soto signs with the Mets 05:50 Kyle Tucker traded to the Cubs 09:15 Garrett Crochet traded to the Red Sox 13:40 Fantrax 14:40 Corbin Burnes signs with the Diamondbacks 19:00 Devin Williams traded to the Yankees 21:45 Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates sign with the Dodgers; (also Teoscar re-signs with the Dodgers) 30:30 Willy Adames and Justin Verlander sign with the Giants 32:45 Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer sign with the Blue Jays (also Andres Gimenez) 36:25 Christian Walker signs with the Astros 37:30 Josh Naylor traded to the Diamondbacks 41:00 EDGE Boost 41:50 Cody Bellinger traded to the Yankees (plus Max Fried and Goldy signing with the Yanks) 45:20 Jake Burger traded to the Rangers (Lowe, Pederson, Langford) 48:45 Carlos Estevez to the Royals, Ryan Pressly to the Cubs, Jeff Hoffman to the Jays 51:00 Yusei Kikuchi to the Angels 52:00 Jonathan India / Brady Singer swap 55:45 Jurickson Profar to the Braves 58:20 Moves (Mostly) Yet To Happen 58:25 BlueWire 58:30 Jack Flaherty signs with the Tigers 1:01:35 Pete Alonso 1:03:30 Dylan Cease trade? 1:06:00 Nolan Arenado trade? 1:07:00 Alex Bregman 1:07:40 Other Noteworthy Changes 1:07:50 A's to the Sacramento 1:09:35 Rays playing in Steinbrenner Field