RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Grading the Biggest Moves of the Fantasy Offseason
Jeff Erickson and guest host Vlad Sedler discuss the big changes from the offseason, including Juan Soto to the Mets, the Kyle Tucker trade, Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers and more!
---
00:00 Grading the Biggest Moves of the Fantasy Offseason
00:30 Welcome to Vlad Sedler
01:30 Moves
01:42 Juan Soto signs with the Mets
05:50 Kyle Tucker traded to the Cubs
09:15 Garrett Crochet traded to the Red Sox
13:40 Fantrax
14:40 Corbin Burnes signs with the Diamondbacks
19:00 Devin Williams traded to the Yankees
21:45 Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates sign with the Dodgers; (also Teoscar re-signs with the Dodgers)
30:30 Willy Adames and Justin Verlander sign with the Giants
32:45 Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer sign with the Blue Jays (also Andres Gimenez)
36:25 Christian Walker signs with the Astros
37:30 Josh Naylor traded to the Diamondbacks
41:00 EDGE Boost
41:50 Cody Bellinger traded to the Yankees (plus Max Fried and Goldy signing with the Yanks)
45:20 Jake Burger traded to the Rangers (Lowe, Pederson, Langford)
48:45 Carlos Estevez to the Royals, Ryan Pressly to the Cubs, Jeff Hoffman to the Jays
51:00 Yusei Kikuchi to the Angels
52:00 Jonathan India / Brady Singer swap
55:45 Jurickson Profar to the Braves
58:20 Moves (Mostly) Yet To Happen
58:25 BlueWire
58:30 Jack Flaherty signs with the Tigers
1:01:35 Pete Alonso
1:03:30 Dylan Cease trade?
1:06:00 Nolan Arenado trade?
1:07:00 Alex Bregman
1:07:40 Other Noteworthy Changes
1:07:50 A’s to the Sacramento
1:09:35 Rays playing in Steinbrenner Field
1:12:10 O’s moving fences back in for LF
---
--------
00:00 Intro
01:00 Josh Hader
02:25 Devin Williams
03:15 Emmanuel Clase
05:40 Raisel Iglesias
07:40 Edwin Diaz
09:50 Mason Miller
11:40 Ryan Helsley
13:15 Felix Bautista
14:50 Kirby Yates/Tanner Scott
19:40 Ryan Walker
21:30 David Bednar
23:20 Lucas Erceg
24:20 Jeff Hoffman
26:45 Robert Suarez
29:20 Andres Munoz
32:05 Jhoan Duran/Griffin Jax
33:35 Ryan Pressly/Porter Hodge
35:20 Pete Fairbanks
36:40 Ben Joyce
37:55 Jordan Romano/Orion Kerkering
39:45 Alexis Diaz
41:40 Trevor Megill
44:40 Justin Martinez/A.J. Puk
47:05 Liam Hendriks/Aroldis Chapman
49:15 Jason Foley/Tyler Holton
51:30 Chris Martin
52:30 Marlins Bullpen
54:35 Tyler Kinley/Seth Halvorsen
56:00 White Sox/Nationals Bullpens
58:10 Free Agent Closers
---
00:00 Intro
3:45 Headlines
16:35 General Middle-Round Strategy
31:45 Mid-Round Catchers
37:00 Mid-Round First Basemen
41:25 Mid-Round Second Basemen
47:00 Mid-Round Third Basemen
50:25 Mid-Round Shortstops
56:40 Mid-Round Outfielders
1:05:15 Mid-Round Starting Pitchers
1:11:10 Mid-Round Closers
00:00 Intro
01:00 Riskiest 1st Round Pick
06:35 Jackson Merrill
11:25 James Wood
14:45 THE Dodgers SP To Target
18:25 6-man Rotations
31:30 Reliever Strategy
41:25 Shane McClanahan
47:00 Rays ballpark effects
52:35 Phil vs. Dusty
01:00:05 Chase Dollander
01:06:00 Phil’s favorite prospect
01:11:35 Live Auction Advice
