RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, James Anderson, Scott Jenstad, Todd Zola, Fred Zinkie, Erik Halterman and Ryan Boyer cover fantasy baseball year round, including draf...
  • Grading the Biggest Moves of the Fantasy Offseason
    Jeff Erickson and guest host Vlad Sedler discuss the big changes from the offseason, including Juan Soto to the Mets, the Kyle Tucker trade, Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers and more! --- 00:00 Grading the Biggest Moves of the Fantasy Offseason 00:30 Welcome to Vlad Sedler 01:30 Moves 01:42 Juan Soto signs with the Mets 05:50 Kyle Tucker traded to the Cubs 09:15 Garrett Crochet traded to the Red Sox 13:40 Fantrax 14:40 Corbin Burnes signs with the Diamondbacks 19:00 Devin Williams traded to the Yankees 21:45 Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates sign with the Dodgers; (also Teoscar re-signs with the Dodgers) 30:30 Willy Adames and Justin Verlander sign with the Giants 32:45 Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer sign with the Blue Jays (also Andres Gimenez) 36:25 Christian Walker signs with the Astros 37:30 Josh Naylor traded to the Diamondbacks 41:00 EDGE Boost 41:50 Cody Bellinger traded to the Yankees (plus Max Fried and Goldy signing with the Yanks) 45:20 Jake Burger traded to the Rangers (Lowe, Pederson, Langford) 48:45 Carlos Estevez to the Royals, Ryan Pressly to the Cubs, Jeff Hoffman to the Jays 51:00 Yusei Kikuchi to the Angels 52:00 Jonathan India / Brady Singer swap 55:45 Jurickson Profar to the Braves 58:20 Moves (Mostly) Yet To Happen 58:25 BlueWire 58:30 Jack Flaherty signs with the Tigers 1:01:35 Pete Alonso 1:03:30 Dylan Cease trade? 1:06:00 Nolan Arenado trade? 1:07:00 Alex Bregman 1:07:40 Other Noteworthy Changes 1:07:50 A’s to the Sacramento 1:09:35 Rays playing in Steinbrenner Field 1:12:10 O’s moving fences back in for LF --- EDGE Boost EDGE Boost is the financial platform for smart bettors and DFS players. What are the benefits of a dedicated EDGE Boost betting account? Earn up to 0.5% on every deposit Free to use, no minimum balances FDIC-insured accounts Unlimited withdraws back to card Lightning fast deposits and withdraws Sign up with promo code ROTOPOD today!  Fantrax Sign up for Fantrax FREE today and you’ll be entered to win an Official MLB signed jersey from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Simply visit this link to sign up today.  Hyperlink: https://www.fantrax.com/rotowire Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:18:28
  • Catching up with Nick Pollack (PitchCon) and Justin Mason (TGFBI)
    Todd Zola chats with Nick Pollack about PitchCon and the ALS charity component along with Justin Mason and the donations made to Fantasy Cares Org. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    45:07
  • Projecting Saves w/ Ryan Rufe
    James Anderson is joined by RotoWire's reliever expert Ryan Rufe to go through Ryan's brand new reliever rankings and discuss which closers to target and avoid in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues! 00:00 Intro 01:00 Josh Hader 02:25 Devin Williams 03:15 Emmanuel Clase 05:40 Raisel Iglesias 07:40 Edwin Diaz 09:50 Mason Miller 11:40 Ryan Helsley 13:15 Felix Bautista 14:50 Kirby Yates/Tanner Scott 19:40 Ryan Walker 21:30 David Bednar 23:20 Lucas Erceg 24:20 Jeff Hoffman 26:45 Robert Suarez 29:20 Andres Munoz 32:05 Jhoan Duran/Griffin Jax 33:35 Ryan Pressly/Porter Hodge 35:20 Pete Fairbanks 36:40 Ben Joyce 37:55 Jordan Romano/Orion Kerkering 39:45 Alexis Diaz 41:40 Trevor Megill 44:40 Justin Martinez/A.J. Puk 47:05 Liam Hendriks/Aroldis Chapman 49:15 Jason Foley/Tyler Holton 51:30 Chris Martin 52:30 Marlins Bullpen 54:35 Tyler Kinley/Seth Halvorsen 56:00 White Sox/Nationals Bullpens 58:10 Free Agent Closers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:05:51
  • Mastering the Middle Rounds
    The early rounds are for building out a reliable core, and the late rounds are for taking shots on high-upside sleepers. But what happens in between? Erik Halterman and Todd Zola attempt to answer that question in both general and specific terms, looking at overall strategies and particular players to target in rounds 8-12. --- 00:00 Intro 3:45 Headlines 16:35 General Middle-Round Strategy 31:45 Mid-Round Catchers 37:00 Mid-Round First Basemen 41:25 Mid-Round Second Basemen 47:00 Mid-Round Third Basemen 50:25 Mid-Round Shortstops 56:40 Mid-Round Outfielders 1:05:15 Mid-Round Starting Pitchers 1:11:10 Mid-Round Closers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:19:31
  • High-Stakes Strategy w/ Phil Dussault
    James Anderson and legendary fantasy player Phil Dussault discuss players and strategy that will help you dominate your 2025 fantasy baseball leagues! 00:00 Intro 01:00 Riskiest 1st Round Pick 06:35 Jackson Merrill 11:25 James Wood 14:45 THE Dodgers SP To Target 18:25 6-man Rotations 31:30 Reliever Strategy 41:25 Shane McClanahan 47:00 Rays ballpark effects 52:35 Phil vs. Dusty 01:00:05 Chase Dollander 01:06:00 Phil’s favorite prospect 01:11:35 Live Auction Advice Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:21:38

