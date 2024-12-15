Powered by RND
Girl Core

Halli Smith
Join TikTok sensation Halli Smith as she takes you on a journey of breaking free from societal restrictions and embracing her sexuality on her new podcast. Hall...
  • 36: Vacuum Seal Technique
    In this episode of the Girl Core podcast, host Halli Smith explores the multifaceted world of sexuality, confidence, and personal growth. Tune in as she introduces the 'Vacuum Seal Technique' to enhance sexual pleasure and champions the concepts of body positivity and self-exploration. Halli shares practical tips for navigating first experiences and offers insights on healing from past traumas.
    28:40
  • 35: BLOW him away
    Dive into a whirlwind of laughter and candid conversation with Halli as she tackles a range of tantalizing topics! Get ready for hilarious tips to polish your oral skills, as well as heartwarming tales from her adventures through language and culture. Halli doesn't shy away from anything—instead, she boldly champions the power of communication and personal preference in our intimate lives.
    34:20
  • 34: Separate Sex & Emotions
    Join Halli Smith in this episode of Girl Core as she fearlessly tackles the often-muted conversations about sexuality that many shy away from. Explore the uncharted territory of unsolicited dick pics. Halli delves into the intricate emotional layers behind our sexual encounters, sharing invaluable insights on the art of phone sex and more. Tune in for a candid discussion that promises to transform your perspective on pleasure and connection!
    27:42
  • 33: No ex stuffing your turkey
    In this episode of Girl Core , Halli takes us on a wild ride through her night out. But there's more than just fun on the dance floor—Halli opens up about unexpected health challenges that followed, like a yeast infection and pink eye, underscoring the real cost of nightlife. With Thanksgiving around the corner, she dives into the tangled web of family drama and societal pressures. Tune in for Halli's unapologetic advice on self-care, self-respect, and finding balance in the chaos of relationships!
    29:43
  • 32:the male VS show
    In this episode of Girl Core, Halli opens up about her personal experience with a minor yeast infection, emphasizing the importance of vaginal health. The conversation shifts to a reflection on the male gaze during a boxing event, comparing it to the Victoria's Secret fashion show. The episode concludes with a Q&A segment.
    26:50

About Girl Core

Join TikTok sensation Halli Smith as she takes you on a journey of breaking free from societal restrictions and embracing her sexuality on her new podcast. Halli dives deep into taboo subjects related to sex and relationships, providing a refreshing and open perspective on these oftentimes stigmatized topics. With a focus on curiosity and experimentation, Halli encourages her listeners to explore their desires and boundaries both in life and in the bedroom. Through candid conversations, she offers detailed tips and tricks how to be a freak in the sheets. New episodes every Sunday.
