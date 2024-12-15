33: No ex stuffing your turkey

In this episode of Girl Core , Halli takes us on a wild ride through her night out. But there’s more than just fun on the dance floor—Halli opens up about unexpected health challenges that followed, like a yeast infection and pink eye, underscoring the real cost of nightlife. With Thanksgiving around the corner, she dives into the tangled web of family drama and societal pressures. Tune in for Halli's unapologetic advice on self-care, self-respect, and finding balance in the chaos of relationships! New additional Wednesday episode on Herohero⁠https://herohero.co/girlcore⁠ More here: 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢 hallismmith https://www.instagram.com/Hallismmith/ 𝙏𝙞𝙠 𝙏𝙤𝙠 Halli.smith https://www.tiktok.com/@halli.smith?i..