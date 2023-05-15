Mentally Stronger With Therapist Amy Morin

Amy Morin is a psychotherapist and international bestselling author of five books on mental strength. In each episode, she shares actionable advice for developi... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
How to Fall Back in Love With Your Partner With Couples Therapist Andrew G. Marshall
If you ever feel like you've fallen out of love with your partner, you're not alone. Many relationships grow stale. But what if you could take your relationship from mediocre to amazing? An incredible relationship has the power to change your life and help you become the strongest and best version of yourself.Andrew G. Marshall in a couples counselor and the author of the international bestselling book, I Love You But I'm Not in Love With You.Some of the things he discusses are how to confront problems, the exact things you can do to reignite a spark, and the steps you can take to feel passionately in love again.Check out Andrew's website - andrewgmarshall.comLearn more about Andrew's book - I Love You But I'm Not in Love With YouListen to Andrew's podcast - The Meaningful Life With Andrew G. MarshallFollow Amy on Instagram - @AmyMorinAuthorCheck out Amy's website - AmyMorinLCSW.comPick up a copy of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do
5/15/2023
39:54
Friday Fix: 5 Lifestyle Mistakes That Will Keep You from Growing Mentally Stronger
Do you often feel like you're putting in so much effort but not getting anywhere? I've been there too. I believe in working smarter, not just harder. But even with that, we can still make some common mistakes that might hold us back in life.That's why I want to share some insights with you. As a therapist, I have come across people who blame themselves for not being strong enough when it's just a matter of simple changes. Once you learn how to recognize these mistakes and work on them, you'll see a big difference in your life.Growth is possible when you let go of the things that are holding you back.Follow Amy on Instagram - @AmyMorinAuthorCheck out Amy's website - AmyMorinLCSW.comPick up a copy of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do
Amy Morin is a psychotherapist and international bestselling author of five books on mental strength. In each episode, she shares actionable advice for developing the mental strength you need to reach your greatest potential. On Mondays, she interviews experts, athletes, musicians, and celebrities about the strategies they use to overcome the biggest battle we all face -- the battle within our own minds. She then breaks down their strategies in the therapist's take section of the episode so you can apply their strategies to your own life. Every Friday, she shares a quick exercise straight from the therapy office that can help you start growing mentally stronger today.