Mentally Stronger With Therapist Amy Morin

How to Fall Back in Love With Your Partner With Couples Therapist Andrew G. Marshall

If you ever feel like you've fallen out of love with your partner, you're not alone. Many relationships grow stale. But what if you could take your relationship from mediocre to amazing? An incredible relationship has the power to change your life and help you become the strongest and best version of yourself.Andrew G. Marshall in a couples counselor and the author of the international bestselling book, I Love You But I'm Not in Love With You.Some of the things he discusses are how to confront problems, the exact things you can do to reignite a spark, and the steps you can take to feel passionately in love again.Check out Andrew's website - andrewgmarshall.comLearn more about Andrew's book - I Love You But I'm Not in Love With YouListen to Andrew's podcast - The Meaningful Life With Andrew G. MarshallFollow Amy on Instagram - @AmyMorinAuthorCheck out Amy's website - AmyMorinLCSW.comPick up a copy of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do