Welcome to Million Dollar Stories, the podcast where host Mike Fallat explores the powerful journeys of authors and entrepreneurs who boldly transform their stories into impactful legacies. In this episode, Mike is joined by Stacy Ennis, co-author of the acclaimed book "Growing Influence: A Story of How to Lead with Character, Expertise, and Impact."Dive into an engaging discussion with Stacy Ennis, an accomplished author, book strategist, and international speaker whose career spans the globe from the Caribbean to Vietnam, Thailand, and Portugal. Stacy shares her insights into the art of storytelling, the power of influence, and how true leadership emerges from character and genuine self-awareness.Discover the genesis behind "Growing Influence," a captivating leadership fable co-authored with Ron Price, highlighting how influence can be cultivated through character, expertise, and authentic impact. Stacy emphasizes the importance of introspection, self-leadership, and consistent personal growth as the cornerstones of influential leadership.From navigating the complexities of the publishing industry, including the rapidly evolving role of AI, to overcoming the hurdles of imposter syndrome and procrastination in writing, Stacy provides actionable advice for aspiring authors and leaders. She also shares practical tips for gaining clarity through writing and the critical role storytelling plays in connecting deeply with audiences.Whether you're looking to amplify your influence, author your first book, or lead with greater authenticity and purpose, this episode offers valuable lessons to inspire and guide you.