Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe Mike Fallat Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Mike Fallat Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Mike Fallat Podcast

Mike Fallat
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The Mike Fallat Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 352
  • #353 - Justin Cook (Freedom Beyond Wealth: The Blueprint to Wealth, Abundance and a Purpose-Driven Life)
    In this powerful episode of the Million Dollar Stories podcast, Mike Fallat sits down with Justin Cook, an industry leader in insurance and the newly crowned bestselling author of Freedom Beyond Wealth. Together, they dive deep into Justin’s journey from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to building a thriving business and life rooted in purpose, gratitude, and resilience.Justin shares the ups and downs of writing his book, how it brought clarity to his mission, and why so many people struggle to finish what they start. He opens up about rejection, risk-taking, and how consistent habits—like morning gratitude and daily reading—have shaped his identity and success.Listeners will also hear valuable insight on building a strong team, the power of daily meetings, the necessity of social media in today’s business world, and how to shift your mindset from selling to serving. Justin explains why entrepreneurship is a personal development journey disguised as a business endeavor—and how he now helps other high-achievers find peace beyond their financial wins through his coaching program, Freedom Beyond Wealth Coaching.Whether you're new to insurance, an entrepreneur chasing your next level, or someone searching for greater meaning in success, this episode delivers the blueprint to wealth and fulfillment.Key Takeaways:How risk, rejection, and resilience forged Justin’s pathWhy gratitude is a superpower and the foundation of winning morningsThe real ROI of social media for building trust and impactWhy belief—not just strategy—drives long-term successHow to find peace while still chasing big goals🔗 Connect with Justin Cook: Website: freedombeyondwealthcoaching.com Book: Freedom Beyond Wealth on Amazon (Paperback, Kindle, and coming to Audible) Social Media: DM him directly—he’s active and responsiveFollow Mike Fallat on Instagram, Facebook, Truth, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Linkedin.Visit https://dreamstarterspublishing.com to publish your book today!
    --------  
    48:55
  • #352 - Dave Corey (Discipline Determines Destiny: Because the Life You Want Won’t Wait)
    🎙 Podcast Episode Summary Title: Discipline Determines Destiny – A Conversation with Dave CoreyIn this high-energy episode of the Mike Fallat Podcast, Mike sits down with bestselling author and transformation powerhouse Dave Corey to discuss the principles behind his new book, Discipline Determines Destiny.🔥 Episode Highlights:From Struggles to Strength: Dave opens up about being labeled with learning disabilities as a child and how discipline transformed his life—from a 290-pound corporate dad to an international competitive athlete.The Power of Daily Decisions: They dive into Chapter One of Dave’s book, which stresses the importance of making disciplined decisions every single day—not just once a year.Saying Yes vs. Saying No: Dave breaks down the dual power of opportunity and boundaries. Sometimes the greatest discipline is knowing when to walk away so you can focus on your true mission.Redefining Destiny: They explore what destiny really means—how it’s not something gifted, but something uncovered through work, reflection, and service.The Discipline to Serve: Dave talks about mentoring young men, supporting marriages, and leading by example in the gym and at home—proving that discipline isn't just about self, it's about service.Fit Dad’s Club: Learn about Dave’s movement to recognize and encourage parents who are investing in their health for the long game. Bonus: Stickers and shout-outs included.Sobriety by Choice: Dave shares his decision to give up alcohol—not due to addiction, but for clarity, health, and consistency in relationships.📘 Takeaway: Discipline is not punishment—it's freedom. It’s the daily decision to live on purpose. Whether it’s fitness, fatherhood, faith, or focus, Dave’s message is clear: The life you want won’t wait.🎯 Call to Action: Grab Dave Corey’s book Discipline Determines Destiny on Amazon. Leave a review and get a free sticker via the QR code in the back of the book. Then follow him online and join the movement.💥 Because, as Mike says: “A million-dollar book leads to a million-dollar life.”Follow Mike Fallat on Instagram, Facebook, Truth, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Linkedin.Visit https://dreamstarterspublishing.com to publish your book today!
    --------  
    42:43
  • #351 - Stacy Ennis (Growing Influence)
    Welcome to Million Dollar Stories, the podcast where host Mike Fallat explores the powerful journeys of authors and entrepreneurs who boldly transform their stories into impactful legacies. In this episode, Mike is joined by Stacy Ennis, co-author of the acclaimed book "Growing Influence: A Story of How to Lead with Character, Expertise, and Impact."Dive into an engaging discussion with Stacy Ennis, an accomplished author, book strategist, and international speaker whose career spans the globe from the Caribbean to Vietnam, Thailand, and Portugal. Stacy shares her insights into the art of storytelling, the power of influence, and how true leadership emerges from character and genuine self-awareness.Discover the genesis behind "Growing Influence," a captivating leadership fable co-authored with Ron Price, highlighting how influence can be cultivated through character, expertise, and authentic impact. Stacy emphasizes the importance of introspection, self-leadership, and consistent personal growth as the cornerstones of influential leadership.From navigating the complexities of the publishing industry, including the rapidly evolving role of AI, to overcoming the hurdles of imposter syndrome and procrastination in writing, Stacy provides actionable advice for aspiring authors and leaders. She also shares practical tips for gaining clarity through writing and the critical role storytelling plays in connecting deeply with audiences.Whether you're looking to amplify your influence, author your first book, or lead with greater authenticity and purpose, this episode offers valuable lessons to inspire and guide you.Connect with Stacy Ennis:Website: www.stacyennis.comInstagram: @StacyEnnisLinkedIn: Stacy EnnisExplore "Growing Influence" and join the conversation about leading with genuine impact today.Follow Mike Fallat on Instagram, Facebook, Truth, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Linkedin.Visit https://dreamstarterspublishing.com to publish your book today!
    --------  
    40:55
  • #350 - Jake Penny (No-Sweat Real Estate Investing 3.0)
    Welcome to Million Dollar Stories, the podcast dedicated to uncovering inspiring journeys of authors and entrepreneurs who've boldly transformed their lessons into lasting legacies. Hosted by Mike Fallat, this episode features special guest Jake Penny, bestselling author of "No Sweat Real Estate Investing 3.0: High Returns, Low Risk, Zero Hassles."Join Mike as he sits down with Jake Penny, a dynamic real estate investor and founder of Penny Capital Management, as they discuss Jake's unique journey from college dropout to a prominent figure in real estate investing. Jake reveals the deep-rooted motivation behind his mission to empower Main Street investors with practical strategies to earn consistent, secure, and predictable returns—without relying on Wall Street.In this candid conversation, Jake shares insights into building wealth through real estate, overcoming market volatility, and developing innovative revenue streams. He opens up about the art of negotiation, the power of private lending, and the importance of creating a strong team. Jake also reflects on the transformative personal growth inherent in entrepreneurship, especially alongside his partner, Leanna, detailing how their aligned vision has propelled their business and relationship forward.Whether you're new to investing, tired of Wall Street uncertainties, or eager to scale your real estate ventures, Jake's strategies offer actionable advice to achieve financial freedom. Tune in to learn how to invest smarter, build your legacy, and break free from the conventional path.Connect with Jake Penny:Website: www.investwithjakeandleanna.comPodcast: Philly Fortune TalksSocial Media: @JakePennyRealEstateFollow Mike Fallat on Instagram, Facebook, Truth, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Linkedin.Visit https://dreamstarterspublishing.com to publish your book today!
    --------  
    38:48
  • #349 - Billy Batt (Unlimited Sellers Guide)
    Join Mike Fallat in this riveting episode of Million Dollar Stories featuring Billy Batt, bestselling author of "Unlimited Seller's Guide." From street gangs to the oil fields and then into entrepreneurship, Billy's extraordinary journey is packed with intense challenges, resilience, and transformative life lessons. Discover how Billy overcame staggering odds, reinvented himself repeatedly, and mastered the art of buying and selling businesses. Tune in to learn powerful strategies for personal growth, deal-making, and leveraging AI and technology to scale your business.#Entrepreneurship #BusinessGrowth #AI #DealMaking #MillionDollarStoriesFollow Mike Fallat on Instagram, Facebook, Truth, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Linkedin.Visit https://dreamstarterspublishing.com to publish your book today!
    --------  
    57:08

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Mike Fallat Podcast

Join bestselling author and entrepreneur Mike Fallat as he uncovers incredible stories from fascinating people around the globe. From trailblazing entrepreneurs and visionary leaders to daring adventurers and everyday heroes, each episode explores unforgettable journeys, valuable life lessons, and inspiring breakthroughs. Tune in for authentic conversations that motivate, entertain, and empower you to live your own remarkable story.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Listen to The Mike Fallat Podcast, Right About Now with Ryan Alford and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Mike Fallat Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/9/2025 - 1:45:58 PM