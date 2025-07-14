#352 - Dave Corey (Discipline Determines Destiny: Because the Life You Want Won’t Wait)

🎙 Podcast Episode Summary Title: Discipline Determines Destiny – A Conversation with Dave CoreyIn this high-energy episode of the Mike Fallat Podcast, Mike sits down with bestselling author and transformation powerhouse Dave Corey to discuss the principles behind his new book, Discipline Determines Destiny.🔥 Episode Highlights:From Struggles to Strength: Dave opens up about being labeled with learning disabilities as a child and how discipline transformed his life—from a 290-pound corporate dad to an international competitive athlete.The Power of Daily Decisions: They dive into Chapter One of Dave’s book, which stresses the importance of making disciplined decisions every single day—not just once a year.Saying Yes vs. Saying No: Dave breaks down the dual power of opportunity and boundaries. Sometimes the greatest discipline is knowing when to walk away so you can focus on your true mission.Redefining Destiny: They explore what destiny really means—how it’s not something gifted, but something uncovered through work, reflection, and service.The Discipline to Serve: Dave talks about mentoring young men, supporting marriages, and leading by example in the gym and at home—proving that discipline isn't just about self, it's about service.Fit Dad’s Club: Learn about Dave’s movement to recognize and encourage parents who are investing in their health for the long game. Bonus: Stickers and shout-outs included.Sobriety by Choice: Dave shares his decision to give up alcohol—not due to addiction, but for clarity, health, and consistency in relationships.📘 Takeaway: Discipline is not punishment—it's freedom. It’s the daily decision to live on purpose. Whether it’s fitness, fatherhood, faith, or focus, Dave’s message is clear: The life you want won’t wait.🎯 Call to Action: Grab Dave Corey’s book Discipline Determines Destiny on Amazon. Leave a review and get a free sticker via the QR code in the back of the book. Then follow him online and join the movement.💥 Because, as Mike says: “A million-dollar book leads to a million-dollar life.”Follow Mike Fallat on Instagram, Facebook, Truth, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Linkedin.Visit https://dreamstarterspublishing.com to publish your book today!